You Can Cover The Label Up Love Island But We’d Spot This Cult Mascara A Mile Off

Love Island's tenth season is officially in session. Last night, ITV2 dropped the first episode of the nation's favourite dating reality show with a surprising new format – for the first time ever both the male and female contestants entered the villa at the same time and the public were given the power to decide who coupled up. Plot twist indeed. But one thing remains untouched: Love Island is still the same gold mine need-to-know-about beauty gems, and we spotted one prime example in last night's episode.

Eagle-eyed viewers and beauty obsessives will have clocked Molly Marsh using M.A.C Cosmetics' Macstack Mascara, £26, in the dressing room before heading out for night one in the villa. While the show may have done its very best to conceal the mascara in Molly's hand (did anyone else notice the white sticker over the logo?), our well-trained eyes could spot the new cult classic a mile off.

Molly's lashes having a moment. Credit: ITV Plc

Macstack mascara's unique chrome ball ended wand is as distinctive as it gets and makes it easily recognisable to someone in the know. If you need any more proof of its presence in the villa, Love Island's official beauty partner Boots has confirmed the MAC Mega Mascara, £26, variation of the same mascara is in the villa, too.

We're not surprised by Molly's choice. The first night in the villa is a defining moment, so it only makes sense to give your lashes the five star treatment. MAC Cosmetics' Macstack Mascara is big on impact, it's ultra-defining and delivers impressive lift, length and volume in just a few quick swipes. Like the name suggests, its finish is entirely customisable. Add a few swipes for natural-looking volume, or stack the layers for a big lash moment.

Watch: MAC Cosmetics' Viral Mascara In Action

This mascara has already reached viral status, receiving 398.6M views on TikTok and counting. Its appeal lies in its 'continuously buildable' credentials, so you can keep layering on the whipped formula without it becoming a clumpy mess.

