Gemma Is Love Island’s New Brown Lipstick Icon – This Is The £6 Lipstick She Wore In The Villa

Love Island might be over, but that doesn't mean we're going to forget our favourite Islanders signature beauty looks. Ekin-Su entered the villa and left with her bombshell-worthy long waves and balayage highlights, Indiyah has surely sent false lash sales soaring, Paige made a solid case for precision brows, and Gemma single-handedly revived Love Island's biggest beauty trend of last year - brown lipstick.

Remember how Series 7 contestant, Faye Winter, made headlines with her own brown lipstick? The former lettings manager from Devon sent Twitter into a frenzy with her statement liner and has since become synonymous with the look. This time around, footballer Michael Owen's daughter and bona fide Love Island 2022 original, Gemma Owen, stepped up to the plate. Rarely seen without a deep brown shade of gloss or lipstick, a shade she clearly started wearing long before she signed up to appear on Love Island - head to her Instagram and you'll see that the international dressage rider has been making the look her own for years.

If you're taking your beauty cues from the likes of Gemma and Faye, look no further than Boots. The beauty retailer partnered with Love Island this year and was responsible for the wealth of beauty products you saw proudly displayed in the islanders' dressing room during each episode. The brand has confirmed the lipstick and liner it has supplied to the villa is none other than Sleek's MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick (£6.49), and 17's budget-friendly Lip Define Pencil Soft Liner (£2) - far less than the cost of your average Starbucks order. Shop the villa's beauty heroes below:

