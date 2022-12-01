The £21 Lipstick Holly Willoughby Wore For Celebrity Juice Is Beauty Editor-Approved

From herfavourite shampooto the bronzer that gives her a subtle glow, Holly Willoughby's beauty secrets sought after. Thankfully, the staples used to create her signature no-fuss looks are relatively easy to come by. A few scrolls through her Instagram page, or that of her go-to make-up artist Patsy O’Neill's, reveals all.

If her latest look, sported during the finale of ITV 2's Celebrity Juice, has left you inspired, read on. Featuring eyes laden with pristine jet black wings and lips coated in a pop of pink, her make-up is an amplified version of her usual This Morning- ready look.

Holly's lipstick - a pretty rose shade - arguably took centre stage and the buy responsible? Vieve's Modern Matte Lipstick in Cherub’s Kiss, £21, a favourite among the Grazia beauty team. Formulated with vitamin E, this pigmented lipstick offers a creamy and nourishing feel but with a matte finish. It's not very often that you reach for a matte lipstick because of its colour payoff and comfort factor, so when you do, you know it's a keeper.

And the brand founder, make-up pro and beauty digital creator, Jamie Genevieve, certainly knows a thing or two about shades that make the modern beauty consumer (namely the Instagram and TikTok communities) tick. The collection is made up of 11 shades, ranging from the kind of nineties nudes and noughties browns that are increasingly sought after, to your go-to rosey pinks and berry reds.

Main image: Instagram @patsyoneillmakeup

Shop: The Lipstick Holly Willoughby Wore For The Celebrity Juice Finale