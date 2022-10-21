The Easy Skull Make-Up Tutorial To Try This Halloween Using Products You Already Own

It's that time of year again. Get your pumpkins, apple bobbing tubs and scary movie Netflix stream at the ready, Halloween 2022 is fast approaching, and this year - with the pandemic far less of a hindrance to get-togethers - it's set to be bigger and better than ever. Whether you're set on an all-out Harley Quinn make-over for the third time in a row, or you err on the Halloween-light side of things - black cat costume on repeat anyone? - it's likely you're already turning your attention to Halloween make-up.

Halloween make-up can be a daunting prospect, but according to make-up artist and beauty brand founder Jamie Genevieve - if you haven't perused her Vieve line's make-up offerings, do so now - it needn't be complicated. 'If you're going out and you're wanting to feel confident and quite sexy, there's nothing wrong about sticking to what you know,' Jamie tells Grazia, 'start with a face of make-up that you'd apply for an evening out, a look that makes you feel great, and go from there.'

Jamie's first YouTube video was a Halloween skull make-up tutorial. 'Who knew that I'd be here talking to Grazia about it years later?' she says. According to Jamie, it's easy to adapt that look, and apply it with products that are likely already sitting in your make-up bag - full-free Halloween make-up at its finest. Jamie sat down with Grazia to show us exactly how it's done:

Watch: Jamie Genevieve And The Easy Skull Make-Up Tutorial You Have To Try This Halloween

Shop: All The Products You Need To Apply Jamie Genevieve's Skull Make-Up Look At Home For Halloween