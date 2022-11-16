The £36 Bronzer Behind Holly Willoughby’s Subtle Glow

by Chloe Burcham |

From the cream eyeshadow she uses to create a smoky eye to the £6.50 shampoo she swears by, it’s no secret that we’re obsessed with pretty much any beauty buy Holly Willoughby claims to love.

Because after all, when do you ever see Holly having a bad beauty day? Spoiler alert: you don’t.

So when Holly’s make-up artist Patsy O’Neill recently shared a full breakdown of every product she uses on the This Morning presenter, we immediately sat up and took note.

The star of the show was an ultra-subtle glow, the sort of barely-there sun-kissed flush that proves elusive as grey autumn days set in. And it turns out that Holly owes hers to a £36 bronzer, the Delilah Sunset Matt Bronzer in the shade Light Medium to be incredibly precise.

The buttery-smooth powder is enriched with soft-focus pigments and a pearlescent glow that leave your skin with natural looking radiance and healthy looking sheen - the perfect make-up pick-me-up for these colder months.

Patsy also revealed the rest of Holly’s glowy base makeup, which included the Monika Blunder Blundercover Foundation and Liquid Cheek Tint in Salzburg.

Ready to stock up your make-up bags?

Shop: Get The Holly Willoughby Make-Up Look