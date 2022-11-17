Holly Willoughby’s Concealer-Foundation Hybrid Could Be The Key To Her Wide Awake Look

by Chloe Burcham |

With weekly 4am wake-ups and three kids to take care of, it’s a wonder that Holly Willoughby always looks so fresh-faced when she appears on This Morning - and there's no denying she always does. Thanks to her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill’s Instagram page, we’ve got the inside scoop on the products Holly favours to help fake a wide-awake glow on the daily.

Patsy – whose clients also include Christine Lampard, Alexa Chung and Fearne Cotton – regularly shares full breakdowns of Holly’s make-up looks on her grid - she recently revealed the £36 bronzer behind Holly's sun-kissed flush - and it’s a cult concealer-foundation hybrid that she recently credited as the buy behind Holly's tiredness-defying radiant complexion.

The all-in-one product was launched by Hollywood MUA Monika Blunder and is infused with natural botanicals and hydrating oils - think soothing aloe vera and redness-reducing arnica - that not only offer filter-like coverage, but nourishing kind-to-skin benefits too.

Sitting somewhere between a foundation, a concealer and a contour cream, it’s a seriously multitasking formula that can be used to disguise under eye circles, buff away redness and enhance your glow.

At £45 it’s not the cheapest of foundation formulas out there, but with so many skin benefits and uses it’s a one-stop product for all your glow-laden base needs. Plus, if it helps Holly look fresh-faced first thing in the morning, you can count us in.

Shop: Holly Willoughby's Cult Classic Base