Holly Willoughby’s Hair Stylist Swears By This £22 Hair Growth Shampoo

The shampoo has been formulated to counteract the environmental factors that can contribute to thinning

In the quest for long, strong and luscious hair, many of us look to high-tech serums, nourishing oils and even dietary supplements for a boost, but not Holly Willoughby's hair stylist. According to the presenter's go-to pro Ciler Peksah, there's a humble hair growth shampoo waiting in the beauty wings that's well worth our attention.

Meet BondiBoost HG Shampoo, £22.50, which, according to the label is formulated with most hair types in mind, from straight to curly, fine to thick. It's part of the best-selling HG range from BondiBoost, a leading haircare brand from Australia, which has reeled in almost 23,000 five star reviews so far.

Ciler says '[This is] a cult favourite that's been developed to gently cleanse the scalp from follicle-clogging build-up such as dirt, dead skin, and pollutants.'

Ciler also points out that this shampoo is formulated - with ingredients like aloe vera, antioxidant rich rosemary and nourishing jojoba - to defend both your hair and scalp from all the environmental elements that can contribute to thinning, 'oxidative stress, sun damage, product build-up - all key contributors to hair loss,' she explains, along with hard water. A bathroom cabinet staple? It's clearly won favour with Holly's hair stylist.

