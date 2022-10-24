Holly Willoughby’s Hair Stylist Swears By This £22 Hair Growth Shampoo

In the quest for long, strong and luscious hair, many of us look to high-tech serums, nourishing oils and even dietary supplements for a boost, but not Holly Willoughby's hair stylist. According to the presenter's go-to pro Ciler Peksah, there's a humble hair growth shampoo waiting in the beauty wings that's well worth our attention.

Meet BondiBoost HG Shampoo, £22.50, which, according to the label is formulated with most hair types in mind, from straight to curly, fine to thick. It's part of the best-selling HG range from BondiBoost, a leading haircare brand from Australia, which has reeled in almost 23,000 five star reviews so far.

Ciler says ' [ This is ] a cult favourite that's been developed to gently cleanse the scalp from follicle-clogging build-up such as dirt, dead skin, and pollutants.'

Ciler also points out that this shampoo is formulated - with ingredients like aloe vera, antioxidant rich rosemary and nourishing jojoba - to defend both your hair and scalp from all the environmental elements that can contribute to thinning, 'oxidative stress, sun damage, product build-up - all key contributors to hair loss,' she explains, along with hard water. A bathroom cabinet staple? It's clearly won favour with Holly's hair stylist.

Shop: The Go-To Hair Growth Shampoo For Holly Willoughby's Hair Stylist Ciler Peksah