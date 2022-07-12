We’ve Finally Tracked Down Gemma Owens’ Gold Bracelets On Love Island

Gemma Owens is certainly no slouch in the jewellery department. But while fans were quick to find out the maker of her diamond and gold 'X' necklace - spoiler alert: it's vintage Tiffany & Co x Schlumberger - they've been slower off the mark when it comes to her bracelets. One Twitter user, however, managed to 'break' the story, asking their followers for confirmation that the bracelets were from ChloBo. They got one better, with the brand's account replying in the affirmative. Mission accomplished.

We don't know exactly which bracelets she owns, but as you can see from her Insta, it looks like it's a fair few. There are some brilliant stackable sets - like the Fearless, which features three gold-plated bracelets - as well as single bracelets that you can buy in combination with a few others to make your layered wrist adornment of choice.

If you're just looking for an statement piece, ChloBo's Chunky Link Bracelet is the way to go. Solid and easy-to-wear, it's the perfect plus one for any holiday wardrobe.