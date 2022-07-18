The Secret Way To Shop Gemma Owen’s Favourite Dress Label On Love Island

Whether it's her sunglasses, her diamond necklace or her stack of bracelets, Gemma Owen's wardrobe has become something of a nightly obsession among the nation. So for today's deep-dive, we bring you (drumroll please) her dresses.

Owen has a favourite style from the '00s - one that she tends to wear on repeat. Last seen on Posh Spice, and experiencing something of a revival with the new cool crop of labels that are embracing a form-fitting silhouette, the bandage dress is definitely back. Owen's favourite place to shop them is House of CB, the sexy ready-to-wear, bridalwear and swimwear label whose high-fashion corsets have found fans in Khloe Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

For Love Island's movie night, Owen wore a bandage dress by House of CB. The show's stylist, Amy Bannerman, bought it for just £20 on eBay. And while another dress she wore from the label for a beach date with Luca - a strapless style in ballet slipper pink - is available to buy at full price from Selfridges, you might as well get into the second-hand spirit of things and shop pre-loved House of CB.