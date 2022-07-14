  1. Home
If You’ve Been Searching For Gemma Owen’s Gold Sunglasses, We’ve Found Them

They're from Dita Eyewear.

Gemma Owen gold sunglasses
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

The Love Islanders know their sunglasses, but while most are wearing shades from Quay, the show's official provider in the realm of eyewear, Gemma Owen packed a pair that has become something of a talking point. They're a classic pair of aviators, but with some seriously luxe details that surely have made them the envy of everyone in the villa.

And while the internet has been slow to find out where they're actually from, the good news is that we've finally managed to track down the make: Dita Eyewear. The slightly worse news is that a very similar to pair with Owen's - with black edges instead of gold - is more than £2,000. But don't fear, as aviators are some of the most iconic (hello, Top Gun) silhouettes of all time, the high street has plenty of pairs that are a lot more purse-friendly.

Gallery

SHOP: Gemma Owen's Gold Sunglasses

Dita Eyewear, Interchangeable Temple Sunglasses, £2,186
1 of 1

And it's not hard to see why. Aviators are some of the most versatile shades out there - cooler than cat's eye, more classic than micro - and can just as easily be worn with a bikini as bodycon. Keep scrolling for our favourites.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Aviator Sunglasses

Linda Farrow, Aviator Sunglasses In Yellow Gold, £760
1 of 5

Quay, All In, £49
2 of 5

Cutler and Gross, 1372 Aviator Sunglasses, £390
3 of 5

H&M, Aviator-Style Sunglasses, £6.99
4 of 5

Moscot, Shiv Sun, £325
5 of 5

