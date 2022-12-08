7 Of Meghan Markle’s Favourite Beauty Products To Date

When Meghan Markle first came on the scene as Prince Harry's official significant other, wearing a crisp white shirt, blue jeans and sunnies at the 2017 Invictus Games, one thing was apparent - this was a woman whose style favoured all things simple and classic. The same could be said of her approach to beauty too, just look to her wedding day hair and make-up for the proof.

Meghan arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry in May 2018. Her make-up was paired back, soft and pretty. It was the work of Meghan's go-to make-up artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin, who used a sheer coverage foundation on the day to showcase her freckles.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Meghan Markle's Signature Make-Up Look

Meghan Markle stuck to this minimalistic make-up style long after her wedding, it's arguablyher signature look. The main components? A subtle wash of blush, soft smoky eyes often blended up with warm bronze, earthy tones of eyeshadow and a soft pink lip colour.

Daniel previously told Grazia, 'I’ve known Meghan for over ten years and I know what she’s comfortable and not comfortable in. It’s all about being comfortable in your own skin.' That said, she pulls out all the stops when it comes to dressing up for a big event.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's Signature Hairstyle

Meghan has also become known for a couple of her go-to hairstyles, namely Meghan's centre-parted soft waves and low bun. When in the UK Meghan often seeks out the hair skills of renowned celebrity hairstylist George Northwood - he was the genius behind the undone chignon Meghan wore for her wedding reception. Nowadays it's her gleaming LA waves that we see most often.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the sitting volleyball during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Buys

Meghan's beauty arsenal is brimming with all manner of cult classics. We've heard she favours NIVEA's Q10 Body Lotions, £4.99, and she's a Tatcha Rice Polish, £60, stan too. Below we round up her known favourites.