7 Of Meghan Markle’s Favourite Beauty Products To Date

When Meghan Markle first came on the scene as Prince Harry's official significant other, wearing a crisp white shirt, blue jeans and sunnies at the 2017 Invictus Games, one thing was apparent - this was a woman whose style favoured all things simple and classic. The same could be said of her approach to beauty too, just look to her wedding day hair and make-up for the proof.
Meghan arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry in May 2018. Her make-up was paired back, soft and pretty. It was the work of Meghan's go-to make-up artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin, who used a sheer coverage foundation on the day to showcase her freckles.
Meghan Markle's Signature Make-Up Look
Meghan Markle stuck to this minimalistic make-up style long after her wedding, it's arguablyher signature look. The main components? A subtle wash of blush, soft smoky eyes often blended up with warm bronze, earthy tones of eyeshadow and a soft pink lip colour.
Daniel previously told Grazia, 'I’ve known Meghan for over ten years and I know what she’s comfortable and not comfortable in. It’s all about being comfortable in your own skin.' That said, she pulls out all the stops when it comes to dressing up for a big event.
Meghan Markle's Signature Hairstyle
Meghan has also become known for a couple of her go-to hairstyles, namely Meghan's centre-parted soft waves and low bun. When in the UK Meghan often seeks out the hair skills of renowned celebrity hairstylist George Northwood - he was the genius behind the undone chignon Meghan wore for her wedding reception. Nowadays it's her gleaming LA waves that we see most often.
Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Buys
Meghan's beauty arsenal is brimming with all manner of cult classics. We've heard she favours NIVEA's Q10 Body Lotions, £4.99, and she's a Tatcha Rice Polish, £60, stan too. Below we round up her known favourites.
Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Products - Grazia 2022
Speaking to Allure way back in 2014, the Duchess divulged a few of her beauty staples and gave a shout out to Tatcha's Rice Enzyme Powder, The Rice Polish. She raved about its ability to gently exfoliate and cleanse.
Inspecting one of Daniel Martin's Insta posts suggests this body oilmay well have been the product he used to give Meghan's shoulders and décolletage a sheen at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York.
Meghan reportedly wore a pair ofVelour falsies on her wedding day. These are particularly loved for their silky feel and natural-looking volume.
Speaking of volume, Meghan reportedly recommended her favourite Maybelline mascara to a make-up artist, who went on to always carry one in her kit. Her love of this one makes total sense, it was a viral hit and is adored by beauty editors everywhere.
In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed the candle she chooses to scent her home with. A fresh take on floral, the brand calls this 'an ode to the English rose'.
This cult classic has made a home in celebrity make-up artist kits and royal vanities alike. Meghan has long loved Nars' popular blush for its glow-giving abilities.
Hello! magazine reported that Floris London, the only perfume house to be issued with a royal warrant, was commissioned to create a bespoke scent for Meghan ahead of her wedding day. While we don't know what the exact one smelt like, we do know it was inspired by the brand's Bergamotto di Positano scent.