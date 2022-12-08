‘It’s Such An Iconic Moment’: Meghan Markle’s Friend And Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Reflects On Being Part Of The Royal Wedding

by Harriet Kean |

He affectionately calls her 'my M' and was one of the first people she messaged following her engagement to Prince Harry. Indeed, despite Meghan Markle's ascent to superstardom, Daniel Martin has remained within her inner circle; he attended her A-list baby shower in New York prior to Archie's birth (‘it was so cosy’, he said of the reunion. ‘we sat on the floor and told stories and caught up’) and visited her at Kensington Palace the following year. (He shared a tea-and-avocado-toast Instagram and thanked Meghan for being the ‘consummate hostess and still being the avocado toast whisperer’). This week Daniel appears in the much anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. He also came to Meghan's defence through Instagram in the lead-up to her monumental interview with Oprah, which aired last year in March. Daniel shared a picture of him applying makeup to the Duchess of Sussex with a heart-warmingly supportive caption:

In 2019 Daniel sat down with Harriet Kean to talk bridal beauty, Instagram surprises and learning a thing or two from The Duchess Of Sussex (via YouTube).

Let's flash back to 2018, the year of that royal wedding. Daniel reportedly found out about the royal wedding when Meghan sent him a bride and groom emoji via WhatsApp, (she casually asked ‘hey – what are you doing 19th May?) He immediately accepted, unware that his work – a natural, ‘dewy-skinned’ look - would have such a lasting impact.

‘I’ve known Meghan for over 10 years and I know what she’s comfortable and not comfortable in. It’s all about being comfortable in your own skin, because it’s such an iconic moment in anyone’s life. All I knew that day was I want Harry to see her.’

Make-Up Fit For A Royal Wedding

Daniel chose a ‘no makeup-makeup’ look to accentuate her natural beauty. ‘I love her freckles,’ he said. ‘She has incredible skin so it was easy – it was a visceral reaction.’ Meghan, according to Daniel, is ‘not fussy’ when it comes to makeup. ‘We literally did her makeup trial over text – I didn’t even have time to see her.’

©Getty

With 1.9 billion people tuning in to watch the wedding, it’s surprising that Daniel has reportedly said that the morning preparations were incredibly relaxed. ‘It was a very chill morning,’ he said. 'Guy, her dog was with us. We were playing around with him. Her mom was there, which was amazing.’

It was a very chill morning. Guy, her dog was with us. We were playing around with him

‘I just wanted her to look and feel as best as she could,’ he told us. ‘It didn’t even hit us until we got to Windsor and saw the people lined up that this was actually happening.’ Daniel added that he’d ‘known Meghan for so long in a different space’ so it ‘felt far removed.’

©Getty

Daniel didn’t expect the public’s reaction to Meghan’s natural make-up to be so monumental. ‘A lot of Moms reached out to me after the wedding and thanked me for inspiring their daughters,’ he continued. ‘I wasn’t realizing how much make up the world was wearing.’

Meghan's Love Of Online Beauty Tutorials

‘She makes me go on YouTube to learn about things,’ he laughed. ‘She’ll be like ‘Oh I follow this person and they did it this way – and I was like ‘oh okay!’

‘YouTube beauty is so different to what I do,’ he added. ‘Going on YouTube to look at reviews and how they’re using the products has opened me up.’

Ditch Your Make-Up Brushes

His top tip for a natural look? ‘Use your hands. If you do your make-up your hands, you’ll notice there’s a glow, a radiance, a liveliness to the skin that you don’t get using the tools.’

‘I also mix moisturizer with concealer – there are so many great concealers out right now that have a lot of coverage,’ he said, adding how he loves the Augustinus Bader The Cream, £205 (available from net-a-porter.com). ‘So if you can break that down a notch to get that skin coming through, you can do that with either an oil or a moisturizer. But get your hands involved – you’ll definitely see a difference!’

Get The Meghan Markle Make-Up Look