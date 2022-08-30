This Is The £40 Candle Meghan Markle Lights To Scent Her Montecito Home

In her latest interview with Allison P. Davis for New York Magazine's The Cut, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is quoted as favouring one very particular brand of scented candle. It might not be the most headline-worthy snippet from the interview as a whole, but there's no denying the candid insight it offers into Meghan's Montecito life with Prince Harry, and the curated atmosphere inside their much talked about mansion. 'An invisible hand has lit a Soho House-branded rose-water candle,' the interview reads, '(the founder, Nick Jones, is a friend from "long before I met Harry", she says), and that scent fills the air, mingling with the gentle tones of a flamenco-inflected guitar floating from a speaker.' The description is visceral. We're there. We can hear the delicate guitar plucking over the speaker, smell the sweet floral notes that fill the air as the perfumed wax melts.

That candle, by the way, is a £40 find offered up by Soho Home, the interiors off-shoot of renowned private members company Soho House, the founder of which - aforementioned Nick Jones - attended Harry and Meghan's wedding back in 2018. Many reports even credit Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse location as being the place the pair chose for their very first date. Perhaps there's a level of sentimentality, then, attached to the Soho Home candles Meghan chooses to scent their home with - Soho Home's Bassett Rose Water Candle, £40. The brand describe it as 'an ode to the English rose', inspired by Soho House's renowned Oxfordshire site, Babington House and its walled garden. The fragrance is a fresh take on floral - powdery notes need not apply - that blends the smell of newly picked rose petals with zingy lemon, bergamot, and just enough ginger and musk to lend warmth - a must when it comes to cosy-ing up a large mansion by way of a few candles.

While unfortunately Meghan's exact choice of candle is currently out of stock - we're almost certain that supplies will be replenished imminently - there are a whole hose of luxurious rose scented candles to buy into in the meantime. If you're keen to envelop your home with scents worthy of a Duchess, look no further than our rose flavoured edit below:

Shop: The Best Rose Scented Candles To Buy Now