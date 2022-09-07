You Can Pick Up The £27 Secret Behind Meghan Markle’s Glow At Your Local Boots

Meghan Markle - or rather the Duchess of Sussex as she is now known - has long been a make-up lover. You don't spend hours upon hours in the make-up chair ahead of filming days for a hit TV show like Suits without getting a little enthusiastic about the odd product or technique. Meghan's own interest in beauty was likely catalysed by her close friendship with the make-up artist she came to know and respect when she was still an actress - Daniel Martin. Daniel was even given the prestigious - if intimidating - job of applying Meghan's wedding make-up on the big day. Read his account of that momentous royal wedding here.

I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within meghan, the duchess of sussex

It comes as no surprise then, that as she returns to the UK and Europe to support charities close to her heart, and attend the One Year To Go events for Invictus in Dusseldorf, fans are already lauding the Duchess of Sussex's glow. Meghan knows what she likes when it comes to skincare, and her make-up prowess is second-to-none, if anyone is likely to lock down that coveted lit-from-with radiance at exactly the right moment with aplomb it's her. And it turns out there's one £27 beauty buy in particular that's likely to behind it.

©Getty

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was often vocal about her favourite beauty products, whether make-up, skincare or haircare and on one particular occasion she told Beauty Banter that she could always rely on NARS Cosmetics Blush in Orgasm to give her 'a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face' and in 2014 she told Allure magazine 'I love NARS blush in Orgasm. I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within.'

