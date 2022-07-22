The £25 Lipstick Binky Felstead Wore On Her Wedding Day Is A Bridal Beauty Essential

This week the hype surrounding Binky Felstead's wedding in Corfu is at its peak. She's been documenting her Ionion island antics for two days now - a reunion with Made In Chelsea alumni Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor, Ollie Locke and Rosie Fortescue - as well as boat parties, beach-side taverna lunches and pool-side pilates classes. She also spoke exclusively to Grazia and revealed every detail of her pre-abroad-wedding beauty prep. Read the interview in full here.
Though her civil ceremony took place in December 2021, Binky considers her Grecian nuptials to be the main event. When Binky married then fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton at an intimate ceremony in London last year, she took to Instagram to share her entire wedding make-up routine with her 1.4-million-strong Instagram following, and it's all available to shop online. Spoiler alert: her £25 bridal lipstick of choice is a pure cult classic.
Whether you're a bride-to-be looking for wedding day make-up inspiration or simply a beauty enthusiast having intestested in a new celebrity favourite, scroll on down to discover which beauty buys made the grade on Binky's big day.
Binky Felstead's Wedding Day Make-Up Decoded
'On my wedding day I wanted to look like the best version of me,' Binky writes on Instagram in a caption that accompanies a reel of the Made in Chelsea star being primped and preened ahead of her wedding. 'A cold glass of champers to ease the nerves & I let @lifeofkellydawn work her magic!!'
Binky explained that she designed her make-up look together with her make-up artist Kelly Dawn and wanted to keep everything 'natural and glowing' as well as ultra long-lasting.
'There is one thing that all of my signature Bridal Makeup Looks have in common, gorgeous, glowing skin!' Binky's MUA Kelly Dawn wrote via Instagram. 'I used @allevenbeauty Stellar Mask & Total Face Serum, £110 to Prep Binky’s Skin on her wedding morning and the Instant Perfector “Pearl" as concealer and foundation. I also used the Colour Shield Body in shade Ivory and Sand. Binky has great skin, so I kept the base super natural and built up coverage only where needed and thanks to its sweat proof technology it lasted all day through out the heat wave !'
Main picture credit: Instagram @binkyfelstead
Shop: Binky Felstead's Exact Wedding Day Makeup
Creamy and easy-to-blend, this long-wear eyeshadow glides on seamlessly to give a shimmering satin finish.
Perfect for achieving an airbrush-like finish, this transfer-proof formula leaves skin radiant and glowing all day long.
The ultimate lipstick for weddings, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is the perfect your-lips-but-better-nude.
For fluttery lashes, Binky wore these MUA-loved individual falsies. Perfect for wedding day pics.
