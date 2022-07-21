This Made In Chelsea Reunion Pic Has Us Reminiscing All The #Mems

Nostalgia fans, get ready for a blast from the past to bring a tear to your eye (maybe) – some of the most iconique cast from Made in Chelsea’s golden era have reunited on holiday and taken the ultimate selfie to prove it.

And not just any holiday, either – this holiday is to celebrate the wedding of undisputed Queen Bee of Chelsea Binky Felstead and her businessman beau Max Fredrik Darnton (despite the pair officially tying the knot back in December).

But enough about them; what’s got us really excited is the reunion of series one wonders Millie Mackintosh, Rosie Fortescue, Ollie Locke and Hugo Taylor along with the bride herself – and seriously, this lot haven’t aged a day.

Which is what being rich can afford you, duh.

REAL fans of the show will remember the explosive first series’, an era where melodrama reigned supreme, conflict was less scripted and more screaming, and even the West London elite rocked a questionable orange glow. Notable moments include, but are not limited to: Ollie Locke dumping his then girlfriend, aspiring pop princess Gabriella Ellis, to explore his sexuality (Gabriella then went on to release a single which was very obviously not about the break up and a video which showed her auditioning a line up of very much not Ollie lookalikes which was very obviously not creepy) and Millie throwing a drink in Spencer Matthews' face after learning he did the dirty on her pal Louise Thompson.

See also: Millie outing her best friend and boyfriend, Rosie and Hugo, for sleeping together during her now legendary ‘Here’s to friendship’ speech at Francis Boules’ Gatsby themed birthday party.

The new cast could NEVER.

But it looks like all that is water under the bridge now (boring) and serendipity prevails – after their explosive break up, Millie and Hugo reunited in 2016 and now share two children; Ollie Locke is godfather to Binky’s daughter India, who she shares with fellow MiC alumni Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson, and Binky was bridesmaid at Ollie’s 2020 wedding to Gareth Locke (we’re still unclear whether we should be referring to him as Ollie Locke-Locke).

Speaking exclusively to Grazia last week ahead of her Ionian wedding, Binky said, 'I don't tend to wear lots of make-up during the day, so I want to keep my wedding make-up quite natural-looking, glossy and bronzed. I love a fake tan too, I either have a spray tan or I do my own fake tan once a week - I like Sienna X, I use the mist and the mousse. Hair-wise I want to keep things quite boho and messy. I don't want to stray too far outside my comfort zone.

'I think it's important that you still look like you on your big day, you shouldn't feel like you have to do anything drastic, you should just enhance what you've got.'

The Top 15 Made In Chelsea Beauty Products 2 of 16 Slide 2 of 17 GALLERY>> The Top 15 Made In Chelsea Beauty Products

NARS Lip Lacquer in Chelsea Girls, £17.50 Banish those red lipsticks now because if you're a true Chelsea Girl, like Binky, Millie and Rosie, it's all about a nude lip! This gorgeous shade from NARS is a barely there natural with lots of shine and an extremely moisturising finish. Paired with a sweep of bronzer and a winning smoky eye, it's the perfect day-to-night look for girls about town.

Clinique City Block Sheer SPF25, £17.00 Living in London's most enviable postcodes is highly desirable to most of us, but unfortunately your face may not agree with you. Heavy pollution in urban areas, combined with a lifestyle that exposes your skin to many aging free radicals means that you need a little extra defence in the skincare department during the day. This clever cream is specifically designed to combat these environmental issues whilst also protecting your skin from the sun, and as an added bonus, it's a great base for makeup to boot.

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Body Crème, £50.00 As party season is a year-round event on Made in Chelsea, making sure you are glowing from head to foot is a top priority. This ultra-luxurious body cream has the most beautiful, rich texture, and also evokes classic English fragrances of just-ripe pears, freesia and wild roses from London based perfumer Jo Malone. Keep calm and party on, we say.

Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara in Black, £25.00 The MIC girls love a bit of mascara almost as much as they love an awkward silence and a death-stare when another cast member crosses them. Luckily, here is the perfect marriage of their two favourite things! Stare out your competition through the longest, blackest, HD lashes imaginable and we guarantee they'll be running for the hills.

Burberry Body Tender Eau de Toilette, £45.00 Classic Brit brand Burberry is certainly a favourite with the MIC cast, and their classic fragrance is reworked here to combine the relaxed, playful attitude of the Burberry girl with the energy of the brand's London hometown- sounds good to us! With a zesty top note of lemon and a heart of English Rose, this feminine fragrance will see you from polo on the lawn of your country house to cocktails in Mayfair.

Byredo Parfums Loose Lips Scented Candle, £50.00 Gossiping over cocktails is an integral part of Made in Chelsea; we've lost count of the number of secrets that have been spilled in the most exclusive bars in West London. This gorgeous candle captures that essence in a sweet and fruity fragrance with a heart of Morello Cherries. Yum!

Chelsea Beautique Chelsea Brow Kit, £35.00 Full, well groomed eyebrows are big news at the moment, so put down those tweezers and step away from those wax strips! Full brows look youthful and natural, as seen on MIC babes Binky Felstead and Louise Thompson. If yours need a bit of extra help, try Chelsea Boutique's new Brow Kit, a genius new kit which includes top quality tweezers, brow powder, shaping stencils and a professional applicator. We want.

Nails Inc. Chelsea Passage Nail Polish, £11 This beautiful gold fibre optic effect nail polish is the perfect item for Chelsea inspired nails this season. High impact and eye-catching, these are sure to make a statement for some serious million-dollar talons.

Chanel Le Weekend de Chanel Weekly Renewing Face Care, £72.00 Everyone who is anyone on Made in Chelsea has a social calendar packed full to the brim with events, parties and personal appearances. However, it is a well-known fact that all that socialising can take a toll on one's skin. Le Weekend de Chanel is a revolutionary new product designed specifically for the weekend when you are, ahem, resting, to recharge and detoxify your skin ready for the week ahead. Combining rosewater and glycolic acid, it will leave your skin purified and glowing. A real Grazia fave.

NARS Hyde Park Satin Lip Pencil, £17.50 Surrounded by some of London's most aspirational boroughs, Hyde Park is THE place to walk your adorable handbag dog, go for a run or practice yoga al fresco. Luckily Nars have a gorgeous Satin Lip Pencil of the same name for while you're at it, and the burgundy shade is right on trend for A/W '13 too.

Nicky Clarke NTS061 ‘Mayfair’ Multi Styler Wand, £60.00 Envious of the cast's flowing, perfectly defined waves and curls? Fear not- the multi-talented 'Mayfair' styling wand might be the answer to your problems. It comes with three easy change barrels that allow you to create any look from tight curls to loose, Binky-esque waves. Plus, the tongs are infused with tourmaline to help lock moisture into your hair so you don't lose that must-have glossiness. Clever stuff.

Millie Mackintosh False Lashes in Portobello for Nouveau Lashes, £8.99 each MIC's Millie is definitely our makeup crush- whether her makeup is minimal and natural or full-on glamour, she always gets it right. A makeup artist by training, Millie certainly knows her stuff, and her range of false lashes really does live up to our rather high expectations. There are 8 different sets to choose from, each inspired by a different area of London, so whether you're hanging out in Belgravia or Shoreditch, there's a lash for every occasion. Our fave? The fun, flirty and extremely wearable Portobello lashes.

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Camel Coat, £15.00 If there is one must have accessory every Chelsea girl has when winter hits in London, it's a timeless, classic camel coat, as worn by Binky and Caggie Dunlop. MAC's new paint pot is the most beautiful muted beige shade which is as versatile as the garment it was named after; worn by itself or under a shadow it gives subtle definition to the eye. The texture of this product is wonderful too; it can be pressed on with the fingertip or buffed in with a brush. Gorge.

James Read Sleep Mask Tan for Face, £25.00 Any MIC girl worth her salt follows two golden beauty commandments: thou shalt always have glowing skin and thou shalt always have a natural (looking) tan, as modelled by, erm, the whole cast. If you aren't planning on jetting off for a month in the sun this winter, you can always fake it with this amazing overnight mask from tanner to the rich and famous, James Read. Infused with hydrating red algae, aloe vera and cucumber, this will treat your skin whilst also imparting a natural sun-kissed glow. Stock up now ladies.

Philosophy The Cookie Exchange Set, £22 If you can't get enough of McVitie's heir Jaime Laing and dream to be one of his Candy Kittens, try treating yourself to Philosophy's seasonal classic 'The Cookie Exchange', full of sweet treats to get you smelling good enough to eat. Indulge in your fantasies from head to toe with this sweet treat. Yummy!

Previous Next