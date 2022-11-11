Sophie Habboo Swears By This £28 Blusher-Highlighter Hybrid To Get Her Glow

by Chloe Burcham |

The duo recently filmed a YouTube video in which they caught up, dished out some great dating advice and got ready for dinner, while spilling the details on all their beauty go-tos and make-up must-haves along the way.

One product that really stood out was Sophie’s go to highlighter-blusher hybrid – Rodial’s Frosted Pink Liquid Blush, £28. Melissa even stopped mid-conversation when she spotted Sophie applying the blusher in question and asked to borrow some ‘because it’s stunning.’

Watch: Sophie Habboo And Melissa Tattam Reveal Their Make-Up Must-Haves

The lightweight gel-textured blusher blended well with fingertips or a fluffy brush, lends a soft-focus flush to skin, while pearl-infused pigments illuminate and add a killer sheen. ‘You love this every time you see it,’ Sophie says to Melissa, ‘it’s so nice when you’re wearing no make-up.’

‘The texture is so lovely,’ Melissa adds. ‘Glowy, glowy, glowy. This is insane, I’m going to have to go and buy it. It’s incredible.’

Shop: Sophie Habboo's Favourite Blusher-Highlighter Hybrid

Gallery Sophie Habboo's Favourite Blusher-Highlighter Hybrid - Grazia 2022 1 of 1 CREDIT: Rodial Formulated with skin-loving vitamin E, Rodial’s liquid blush melts into the skin giving a veil of nourishing colour and sheen. Use it on the cheekbones, brow bone, bridge of the nose and cupid’s bow for all over glow.