Could This £4.99 Bronzer Be Aldi’s Most Shameless Dupe Yet?

Scroll on for our honest thoughts...

by Rachael Martin |
According to TikTok, 2023 is the year of the beauty dupe. Long gone are the days where a low-budget alternative would be sub-par when compared to its high-end counterpart. These days, dupes are regularly being met with rave reviews across social media. While Zara perfume dupes and M&S fragrances have garnered some (well-earned) attention, it’s Aldi, in particular, that’s now known for being something of a high-street treasure trove.

Time and time again Aldi's product drops have seen an impressive portion of the UK flocking to their stores. There's been the £2.99 answer to Olaplex, a La Mer inspired Caviar cream, some 100% silk Slip style scrunchies, a Sol De Janeiro body lotion dupe and a £4.99 fragrance that shares the exact same ingredients as a £97 one. Unabashed copies? Pretty much. But with the hype around Aldi dupes at fever-pitch and the products in question being called out as consistently excellent, it’s only right that we’d sit up and take notice.

The latest addition to the Aldi shelves is the Lacura Sun Kissed Bronzer, £4.99. Aldi describe it as 'an everyday essential, perfect for contouring the jawline, hairline, and cheekbones, offering an effortlessly defined finish whilst leaving complexions sun-kissed.' And after it landed on the Grazia beauty desk? We're inclined to agree.

Aldi's offering does boast a beautiful sheen and it did leave our skin looking sun-kissed and glowing. But when compared to it's high-end equivalent (the Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder, £33, in case it wasn't already obvious by packaging alone) it finishes in second place. The Nars Bronzing Powder applies much more seamlessly thanks to finely milled powders which makes for an easy to blend texture. Aldi's offering erred on the slightly more chalky side.

While they are undeniably similar, this time, Nars just pips Aldi to the post.

Shop: Aldi Lacura Sun Kissed Bronzer & Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder

1. Aldi Lacura Sun Kissed Bronzer

Aldi DUPE Lacura Sunkissed Bronzer

Aldi. They've done it again. For just £4.99 you just can't go wrong with this powdered bronzer.

2. Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder

Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder

A Grazia favourite, we'll always reach for Nars Laguna when we want to achieve that post holiday

