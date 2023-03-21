’80s Hair Styles: The Ultimate Guide

It’s official. ‘80s hair is having a comeback – if celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Kristen Stewart are anything to go by, that is.

The good news? Whether you're heading to a fancy dress party and are in need some unabashed '80s hair inspiration, or genuinely want to weave some '80s hair action into your day to day style, there's an abundance of fabulous '80s hairstyles suited to all. Scroll on for all you need to know, plus, a round-up of the best '80s hair looks that the A-listers are wearing in 2023.

What is an ‘80s hairstyle?

How can I style '80s hair?

The answer won’t come as a surprise – it’s all about volumising products. From mousses to hairsprays, texturising foams and powders, it really is a case of the more the merrier when it comes to styling suited to the decade. The good news? Formulations have come a long way since the actual ‘80s, meaning you can achieve big hair without the dreaded crunch. Hurrah!

What tools are good for 80s hair?

Depending on your ‘80s hair style of choice, there’s so many tools that can achieve your desired look. Shoulder length, mid-lengths and longer lengths can try crimping for some more-is-more texture. Those with mullet style cuts can play with foam rollers to create extra volume on the top. And don't forget the power of a good dress comb - backcombing is about to be your new best friend.

