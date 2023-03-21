’80s Hair Styles: The Ultimate Guide

It’s official. ‘80s hair is having a comeback – if celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Kristen Stewart are anything to go by, that is.
The good news? Whether you're heading to a fancy dress party and are in need some unabashed '80s hair inspiration, or genuinely want to weave some '80s hair action into your day to day style, there's an abundance of fabulous '80s hairstyles suited to all. Scroll on for all you need to know, plus, a round-up of the best '80s hair looks that the A-listers are wearing in 2023.
What is an ‘80s hairstyle?
There are a whole array of '80s hairstyles to peruse. Those with layered hair or short hair cuts can look towards choppy mullets and wolf-cut style shags. Longer haired gals can opt for crimped 'do's and high volume half-up-half-down hair styles. Curly or coily hair? Curly bangs make for an excellent nod to the decade. There’s something for all tastes.
How can I style '80s hair?
The answer won’t come as a surprise – it’s all about volumising products. From mousses to hairsprays, texturising foams and powders, it really is a case of the more the merrier when it comes to styling suited to the decade. The good news? Formulations have come a long way since the actual ‘80s, meaning you can achieve big hair without the dreaded crunch. Hurrah!
What tools are good for 80s hair?
Depending on your ‘80s hair style of choice, there’s so many tools that can achieve your desired look. Shoulder length, mid-lengths and longer lengths can try crimping for some more-is-more texture. Those with mullet style cuts can play with foam rollers to create extra volume on the top. And don't forget the power of a good dress comb - backcombing is about to be your new best friend.
Browse: The Best 80s Hair Inspiration To Screenshot Now
The celebrities bringing ‘80s hair into 2023
Miley's been the Queen of '80s haircuts for a while now - and her latest look is no exception. Her bleach blonde mullet cut oozes serious Cyndi Lauper vibes.
Ashley proves that '80s hair can be modernised with this cute half-up-half-down 'do. We also adore her beautiful brown hair with blonde highlights.
Nothing screams '80s nostalgia quite like perm. Coupled with her bright blonde strands, Gigi's hair actually stands the test of time in 2023. Lashings of sequins, optional.
Perfect for short, pixie style hair, the mullet is an effortlessly cool nod the the '80s. It earns bonus points as it's so low maintenance.
A softer take on the mullet and wolf-cut, supermodel Kaia's brunette choppy layers with shiny curtain bangs are effortlessly cool. Add a spritz of volumising foam and scrunch if you're still big on creating that enviable '80s volume.
'80s up 'do's are all about height. Zendaya's bouncy curls frame her face beautifully, while the addition of a satin ribbon makes for a polished finish. This particular look would even make a beautiful wedding day style.