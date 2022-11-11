21 Short Afro Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Trip To The Salon

Looking to go bold with colour? SHRINE Drop It colour collection works well on afro hair. Of course for darker hair going lighter means opting for bleach, and we always recommend consulting a professional especially if your hair is already chemically damaged. Or you can try SHRINE's Better For Your Hair Bleach which has added plex within the powder which helps with anti-breakage and lightens hair without the damage. The unique ingredients will help to leave your hair strong and shiny. Then for the perfect clean base, the brand recommends using SHRINE White Blonde Toner first to even out any brassy tones and adding any colour on top once lightened. The latest on-trend hair colour like Drop It Copper will work depending on whether you would prefer a soft natural tone or intense auburn finish you can choose between 6 and 30 drops.

Pros: Can alter the shade to your preference, unique to everyone,

Cons: Temporary colour, needs a lot of upkeep, bleach can damage afro hair if not used correctly

Tried and tested by Deputy Commercial Content Editor, Natalie Corner: "I have never done an at-home bleach before and the amount of hair I had meant I needed two boxes to lift the colour from black to blonde, but I was stunned at how well it worked and how my hair didn't feel dry or straw-like after using the bleach thanks to the plex. I used the Drop It Copper for the ginger look and I've had so many compliments on my new colour. I would say that to get the richer copper colour you need to use about 30 drops which is half the bottle so you may not get as many uses out of it but I haven't found another copper that is the perfect shade like Shrine!"