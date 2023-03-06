The Bob Is The Most Popular Haircut Of The Moment, Here’s How To Nail The Look

If there is one haircut dominating beauty headlines right now, it's the bob. The cropped, shoulder-scrapping cut may be a classic go-to for those looking to make a bold statement, but a new flurry of A-listers have come out in their droves to prove that the style can be enjoyed no matter the occasion.

Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying a short, sharp bob for some time, but she's just revived the style by undergoing a major platinum blonde makeover. But this isn't her first run in with the look, after debuting her hair on Instagram Kourtney posted a Story of herself in 1995 with peroxide lengths and a caption reading 'bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate.'

Zendaya's eagerly anticipated bronde bobfinally made its debut at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards and SAG Awards, as the Golden Globe winner made her bold return to the red carpet. She'd teased it on her socials for weeks, but nothing prepared us for Zendaya's bouncy blownout butterfly bob. Layered, curly and full of volume, it made for a dreamy and romantic pairing with her sugar-pink custom-made Valentino Haute Couture gown which was * chef's kiss * .

Singing from the same hymn sheet, Hailey Bieber started 2023 afresh by chopping off her XXL long lengths, which took her three years to grow out. Her sharp boxy bob is coated in a glossy honey blonde glazethat makes for the perfect off-duty look.

The lesson to be learnt here is that the bob cut retains its popularity because it's so versatile. It works with virtually any hair texture,hair colours (including the big ones for 2023) and face shape, there really isn't just one way to wear it. In fact, there are multiple takes on the cut, be it a box bob, a bouncy bob or a bob with bangs, the beauty lies in its entirely customisable nature – as proven by the celebs who are riding the high waves of the trend now.

If, like them, you're brave enough to make the chop, we recommend taking inspiration images of your favourite looks to your stylist (feel free to screenshot the images in our gallery below). A professional will be able to unpack the style and determine how best to work it into your unique look. If Hailey Beiber's popular boxy bob is your bag, International Session Hairstylist Syd Hayes says, _'_This looks super flattering as it’s been cut just above the shoulders so there’s still some skin and neck on show which makes it cooler. It’s great for accentuating your bone structure too thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout. A modern take on a classic style.'

'Ask your hairdresser for a box bob – short and sharp but super flattering,' he adds. 'It's great to see a classic sharp shape - something striking and less about the layers and more about straight lines and angles! It really is a power haircut. The blunt cut makes hair look fuller and thicker which is exactly what you want for a shorter haircut. I love how Hailey has styled it with a bit of a grungy texture. To create this look I’d recommend running the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener, £180, lightly over your locks to seal the cuticle and weather-proof it to control frizz and flyaways. Finish with the Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Spray, £27 to add some grittiness to the finish.'

Depending on the style of bob you opt for, the cutting rules will differ. Ready to take the plunge? Scroll through our gallery ahead of your next salon visit.

Bob haircuts to inspire your next salon visit

<meta charset="utf-8">Bob haircuts - 2023 2 of 7 Slide 2 of 8 Zendaya: The Bouncy Bob Hailey Bieber: The Box Bob Viola Davis: The Curly Bob Paris Hilton: The Side-Swept Bob Simona Tabasco: The Party Bob Kaia Gerber: The '20s Bob Kourtney Kardashian: The Peroxide Blonde Bob Previous Next