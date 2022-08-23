Curtain Bangs: Everything You Need To Know

by Sameeha Shaikh |

It's the 70s hair revival we never saw coming. Big, voluminous and sultry in all the best ways, curtain bangs - also known as a curtain fringe - are the hair-centric gifts that keep on giving.

Curtain bangs may have entered our social feeds during the height of lockdown 1.0 but two years on, the trend shows no signs of waning.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, 18, proved just how much flair she she really has when she debuted her own curtain bangs at the premiere for Stranger Things season four earlier this year – a look that was worlds away from the real-life buzzcut that she first shared with her on-screen character Eleven in season one.

As for other curtain bangs icons? One woman who immediately springs to mind is renowned French make-up artist and brand founder Violette Serrat.

The epitome of 'French girl chic', Violette is no stranger to a curtain bang and has long sported a short, soft and feathered iteration of the look (see below).

It didn't take me long to jump onto the bandwagon. In fact, it took approximately one look at influencer Matilda Djerf's feed to quickly send me over the edge and into the salon in 2020.

Since then, I've been toying with different lengths and thicknesses to reach the ultimate curtain bang look, one that works for lifestyle and face shape. And I've finally cracked it, thanks to Jordan Garrett, hairstylist at Hershesons.

What Are Curtain Bangs?

It's what I'm calling the 'smart-casual curtain bang': subdued enough to offer a sultry look but sassy enough to pack some power.

'It can be dressed up or down,' says Jordan, 'It can create a soft look if you tie your hair back and bring a few pieces forward, and it can be dressed up if you blow dry your hair super sleek and shiny. It's such a universal look, smart enough for the office but casual enough for the beach, and that's why so many people are going for it right now.'

Jordan is right. The beauty of this hairstyle in particular is that it's universally flattering, it it can also be customised any which way to suit you.

'There is an element for everyone. You can manipulate the angles, thickness and how the hair falls onto the face significantly. So, if someone has a narrow face you can widen the bangs to give the face more width, thereby creating an illusion of a wider face. Likewise, if someone has a wider face, you can keep the bangs narrow to create more facial definition.'

How Often Do I Need To Cut Curtain Bangs?

Curtain bangs are as low maintenance as a fringe gets (there is no 'in two weeks it'll look exactly how I want it', here). Ergo, they grow out quickly.

'Your fringe will go before your haircut goes and that's why we offer 15 minute fringe trims at Hershesons. So, come in on the fourth week after your first cut for a fringe refresh and this will help you have a little bit more time to enjoy your overall cut,' says Jordan.

How Do I Style Curtain Bangs?

Always start by spritzing over your locks with sturdy heat protection, I love Sun Bum's Protecting Heat Protector, £15.99.

'If you style your hair with a centre parting, I'd start by rough drying with no nozzle, no brush. Dry in a downward direction from left-hand-side bang down to right-hand-side eyebrow and vice versa in a diagonal fashion,' says Jordan.

'Focus on the root area, keeping the ends damp which will help to create some nice natural kinks to the look. And don't over dry your hair as it's nice to maintain some natural character to your look, especially with this hairstyle.'

Finish off with a smidge of Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, £12, just through the ends.