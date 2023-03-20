Rachel cutorbutterfly layers? If you think your current style is weighing you down, adding some layers could give your hair a new lease of life, movement and body. Over the years plenty of celebrities have tried them out and stuck with them. Keen to do the same at your next salon appointment? Read through our guide below and scroll through all the inspiration you need further down.

What are layers?

No clue what layers actually are? Essentially, layered hair involves cutting layers of hair at different lengths to add depth and dimension. It's a cutting technique that can be done on any hair length or texture. The range of finished looks is endless, a layered cut can lead to anything from Billie Ellish's wolf cut to Cara Delevingne's subtle feathered layers.

You should consult with a professional stylist to determine the best look for your hair.

Use the right products

Those who opt for layers are often looking for a volume boost. Why not complement your cut with a few volumising hair products to add body and texture, and use a lightweight styling product to define your layers without weighing them down.

There's no right way to style layers, but if you're looking to emulate what many of the pros do when blow-drying, arm yourself with a round bristle brush. Use the brush to lift and add volume to the layers, and use the dryer to set the style. Velcro rollers are also a great go-to for those with layered hair.

Get regular trims

To maintain the shape and style of your layered hair, it's important to get regular trims. This will also help prevent split ends and keep your hair looking healthy. And for added shine we recommend this nifty £25 product.

Browse: The Best Layered Hair Inspiration To Screenshot Now