Rachel cutorbutterfly layers? If you think your current style is weighing you down, adding some layers could give your hair a new lease of life, movement and body. Over the years plenty of celebrities have tried them out and stuck with them. Keen to do the same at your next salon appointment? Read through our guide below and scroll through all the inspiration you need further down.
What are layers?
No clue what layers actually are? Essentially, layered hair involves cutting layers of hair at different lengths to add depth and dimension. It's a cutting technique that can be done on any hair length or texture. The range of finished looks is endless, a layered cut can lead to anything from Billie Ellish's wolf cut to Cara Delevingne's subtle feathered layers.
You should consult with a professional stylist to determine the best look for your hair.
Use the right products
Those who opt for layers are often looking for a volume boost. Why not complement your cut with a few volumising hair products to add body and texture, and use a lightweight styling product to define your layers without weighing them down.
Use the right tools
There's no right way to style layers, but if you're looking to emulate what many of the pros do when blow-drying, arm yourself with a round bristle brush. Use the brush to lift and add volume to the layers, and use the dryer to set the style. Velcro rollers are also a great go-to for those with layered hair.
Get regular trims
To maintain the shape and style of your layered hair, it's important to get regular trims. This will also help prevent split ends and keep your hair looking healthy. And for added shine we recommend this nifty £25 product.
Browse: The Best Layered Hair Inspiration To Screenshot Now
Celebrities That Sell Layered Hair:
Face-framing layers are designed to highlight and enhance your facial features. They're often cut around the face and its a super flattering, just look at Madeline.
Image credit: Instagram @madelineargy
Layers don't need to be super obvious and Meg understands this. You'll be glad to know blunt cuts are in right now!
Image credit: Instagram@theestallion
Shaggy layers are a trendy and effortless style that works well with short or medium-length hair. The cut adds texture and looks great styled 'undone'.
Image credit: Instagram @jennaortega
The key to the perfect layered bob is always lots of volume as Kerry Washington demonstrates here. Maximise all the volume possible with this£11 product.
Image credit:@kerrywashington
Spruce up your long hairwith some light layers like Cara Delevingne. This style is super low maintenance as it grows out.
Image credit: Instagram@caradelevingne
Kris Jenner is the queen of this short layered look.
Image credit: Instagram @krisjenner
After something edgy? Billie's layered wolf cut paired with this blonde makes the perfect combo.
Image credit: Instagram @billieeilish
This year's trendiest cut is butterfly layers, Influencer Matilda Jerf's go-to. It looks even more gorgeous with highlights.
Image credit: Instagram @matildajerf