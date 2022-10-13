Would You Try The ‘Soft Wolf Cut’? It’s The Style Everyone’s Getting This Season

First came the mullet, then the shag and then there was the wolf cut: a clever hybrid of the two aforementioned styles which gave choppy, layered hair a modern update. The style set TikTok alight (#wolfcut currently has two billion views on the app) and saw us through the best part of the past year, as far as hair inspiration goes, and A-listers took note too.

Everyone from Billie Eilish to Keke Palmer and Miley Cyrus sported the cut, each giving their own spin on the style. Now, it's JLo taking the style into her own hands. In images and trailers that have been released for her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, the actress and singer is seen sporting a mid-length cut with choppy, voluminous layers - the best part? The style is actually wearable.

Unlike what we've seen before - we're looking to the 'shullet' (a short, shaggy mullet) here - JLo's soft wolf cut is a style that would look good beyond the salon chair, meaning it's far more wearable for the average person. We can't all live the high life with a glam team on tap, sigh.

'The soft wolf cut is a softer and more wearable version of the wolf cut,' says Domenico Casella, senior stylist at Neville Hair and Beauty. 'It features elongated layers that blend better with the rest of the haircut. The look is lived in, sexy and voluminous, but can be styled to meet your desires.'

Therein lies the beauty of the style. This low-maintenance, suits-all cut can be worked into existing hair lengths, whether a bob or mid-length. It is utterly approachable, effortless and lets your natural hair shine through.

Domenico agrees and believes the style's current rise in popularity is a reflection of the times. 'People seem to be moving away from the extremely polished look. Instead, we are embracing the natural texture of the hair. The soft wolf cut is ideal to create movement and volume. This cut really is about endorsing your hair’s natural movement.'

The key difference between the original wolf cut and its new, modern sister is that the layer are longer and softer, meaning you can tie your hair back without short accentuated layers hanging out. There is less disconnection between the shorter and longer layers, which makes the overall cut look more balanced.