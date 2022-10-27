Meet The £20 Nude MAC Lipstick That Molly-Mae Is Newly Obsessed With

Molly-Mae has a way with sparking all manner of trends, from an obsession with this year's new Ugg sliders to booking in for a lob haircut - that's a long bob in case you were wondering. She holds just as much sway over the popularity of specific beauty products. The influencer-turned-creative director of Pretty Little Thing routinely shares her favourite buys across all her social media channels.

Molly-Mae uses this very same kit to spotlight the latest nude lipstick to win her favour. Meet MAC Cosmetics' Matte Lipstick in Honeylove, £20. It's the only lipstick included in the V3 line-up, a key indicator that this really is a new Molly-Mae staple. 'If you're a MAC lipstick lover, this will probably also be a staple of yours because this shade is just so universal and so stunning,' she says in a recent vlog posted on YouTube.

MAC Cosmetics is a brand that has become synonymous with delivering some of the most highly pigmented and wearable lip liners and lipsticks in the business. Cast your eyes over any pro make-up kit around the world and you're bound to find a variety of MAC lipsticks in the mix. This particular shade is an alluring rosy pink-beige and the formula promises 10 hours worth of staying power.

'Cosmetips is a brand that allows me to gather together my favourite beauty products of the moment and you guys can buy them for an insanely discounted price. I still to this day don't understand how it works or how it is mathematically possible, but I'm not complaining,' she says of the collaboration.

Shop: Molly Mae's New Favourite Nude Lipstick