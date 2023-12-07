Public Service Announcement: Aldi Is Dropping A £14.99 Dyson Hair Dryer Dupe

When we say overt? We truly mean it. Dyson’s iconic Supersonic hairdryer has amassed legions of fans, so it’s not exactly a surprise that Aldi would jump on the bandwagon and create its own version. Not only do they look similar (we’d recognise that classic pink and grey combo anywhere) but at first glance they do seem to have similar functions, too. Just like the OG version, Aldi’s has several heat settings to ensure minimal heat damage, a detachable filter and a cool shot button. But perhaps the most impressive similarity is the fact that it also boasts ionic function. Essentially, ionic function is a technology that reduces static electricity and speeds up drying time. In theory? It does have the potential to be a pretty good dupe.