Public Service Announcement: Aldi Is Dropping A £14.99 Dyson Hair Dryer Dupe

If there’s one brand who’ve been going harder than the rest in the run up to Christmas, it’s got to be Aldi. The retail giant has been dropping dupes left right and centre – and it's been dropping them fast. Consistently making a play for viral, premium products, Aldi has well and truly taken the throne when it comes to churning out the most beauty dupes. To name just a few, we’ve seen its answer to Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, Jo Malone fragrances and even Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rogue – all of which have received rave reviews. But Aldi is about to launch its most overt copy yet – the Aldi Visage Ionic Hairdryer, £14.99 – a tool inspired by none other than the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £329.99. Here’s all you need to know, plus how you can get your hands on one.
When we say overt? We truly mean it. Dyson’s iconic Supersonic hairdryer has amassed legions of fans, so it’s not exactly a surprise that Aldi would jump on the bandwagon and create its own version. Not only do they look similar (we’d recognise that classic pink and grey combo anywhere) but at first glance they do seem to have similar functions, too. Just like the OG version, Aldi’s has several heat settings to ensure minimal heat damage, a detachable filter and a cool shot button. But perhaps the most impressive similarity is the fact that it also boasts ionic function. Essentially, ionic function is a technology that reduces static electricity and speeds up drying time. In theory? It does have the potential to be a pretty good dupe.
While it's not yet landed on the Grazia beauty desk (watch this space for a review) we do suspect that loyal fans of the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer are unlikely to be swayed. Dyson is a brand known for its vigorous testing and high standards, so it feels unlikely that a supermarket offering can truly be successful in mimicking the Supersonic. In saying that? For £14.99, you can't go too far wrong.
The Aldi Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer dupe will be available in stores on the 12th of December
