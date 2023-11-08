Aldi Just Launched A £4.99 Dupe Of Kylie Jenner’s Iconic Lip Kit

When Kylie Jenner’s hotly anticipated lip kit launched back in 2015 it was an instant sell-out. Fans were so eager to get their hands on the duo (a liner and a liquid lipstick) that the website crashed, leaving disappointed Kardashian devotees across the globe. Now, eight years later, the Kylie Lip Kit frenzy shows no sign of waning. Unquestionably her signature asset, the quest for Kylie inspired lips – in all their plump and pillowy glory- means the Kylie Lip Kit still has form for selling out. It comes as no surprise then, that the dupes have been consistent – but this latest one? Well, this could be the most overt offering yet. And unsurprisingly, we’ve got Aldi to thank.

The latest dupe to land on Aldi shelves? You guessed it. It’s a take on the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit, £29. Just like it’s high-end counterpart, the Aldi Lacura version is housed in millennial pink packaging and contains a matte liquid lipstick and liner duo. Priced at just £4.99 each, beauty lovers could save an impressive £24 if they opt for the budget version. But just how does it compare?

After testing the Lacura Lip Kit in Nearly Nude against the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Kylie we must admit - we were impressed. Not only was the texture velvety and smooth, but the pigment pay-off was great. If you’re after an equivalent in terms of colour though, it’s worth noting that Aldi’s version errs more on the pinker side. It's good, but an exact match it is not.

The final verdict? While the resemblance is there, we must admit that Kylie’s OG offering takes the crown – it feels that touch more luxurious. Aldi’s Lip Kit isn’t to be written off however – it coated our lips with a beautiful wash of colour - all while costing less than our average Starbucks. If you’re intent on Kylie lips while sticking to a budget? It could be a great option.

Aldi’s new range will be available in stores from 24th August, while stocks last.

Shop: The Original Kylie Lip Kit

1. Kylie Cosmetics By Kylie Jenner Matte Lip Kit Price: £ 29 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description For a full, Kylie inspired lip look begin by lining the lips with the creamy pencil before topping ... read more