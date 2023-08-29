You’ll Want To Mark Your Diary For The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023

The latest brand to drop the details? It’s Jo Malone London – and you best bet it looks set to be their most sought after yet. The luxury fragrance brand has consistently churned out one of the most iconic calendars of the season and, unsurprisingly, it has form for selling out thanks the inclusion of much coveted scents and surprises.

Fancy getting your hands on one? We don’t blame you. And good news, as we’ve become privy to all you need to know about the Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023. If you’re after a sneak peek at the contents (we won’t tell if you won’t) want to add your name to the waiting list, or just want to know how much it costs, scroll on for all the answers.

How can I sign up for the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar 2023?

Fancy receiving early access to the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar? Us too – get in on the act and sign up to their waitlist here.

Shop: The Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, 2023

1. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2023 Price: £ 350 www.jomalone.co.uk more Description Few advent calendars could bring quite as much joy as Jo Malone's. Their latest launch is designed ... read more

What's in the Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023?

Without ruining the (amazing) surprise(s), we’ll tell you that the advent calendar contains 25 of the best Jo Malone products in some of the most iconic scents – there’s everything from travel candles to bath and body soaks. Christmas Eve pamper session? Sorted.

When does the Jo Malone Advent Calendar launch in 2023?

This year the Jo Malone advent calendar is available to buy from the 29th of September.

How much is the Jo Malone Advent Calendar?

The Jo Malone London beauty advent calendar comes in at £350.

Is the Jo Malone Advent Calendar worth it?