Why Is Carrie Bradshaw Always Using Outdated Tech?

by Kat Romero |

Filming is underway for the new series of And Just Like That and in new scenes, SJP/Carrie Bradshaw can be seen rocking a rather elaborate blue boiler suit as she browses the Apple store for a new phone.

But we highly doubt that the Sex and the City protagonist is going to opt for latest, snazzy model. Because if history has taught us anything, it's that Carrie is not an early adopter.

In the last series of And Just Like That, Carrie whips out a rose gold iPhone 8 to snap a trendy passer-by. The retro model is almost six years old and only has a single camera. Hardly good for a candid shot. Not to mention the fact that most people around her are carrying iPhone 12s. We know she's not hard up for the cash, so why doesn't she splurge on a newer model?

But that's not the only vintage mobile she's got. In episode two of AJLT, she has a Blackberry Key2. Maybe she prefers a real keyboard to a touch screen but come on. It's not 2012. Let it go Carrie.

Then there's her laptop. Considering she's a hugely successful writer, you'd think she'd splash the cash on a fancy new device to log her words down. But in AJLT, it seems like she's still stuck using a MacBook Pro 15-Inch, circa 2013.

Still, it's all a step up from her phones in Sex and the City. In the first film in 2008, she was still using her beloved pink sequinned Motorola flip phone held together by grey duct tape.

And who can forget in the original series when she was using a house phone to call her friends or popping coins into a payphone to call home from Paris?

Let's face it, Carrie has never been a fan of the latest technological trends. Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha had to practically for her to get the internet in season four of the show.

That same season, she lost a ton of her old work after failing to back up her laptop. She also didn't know how to make a phone call on an iPhone in the first film and told her assistant Louise that she could 'barely text'.

And rather than Amazon, she was proudly one of the last New Yorkers using a library card to borrow books.