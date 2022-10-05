And Just Like That, The Most Fashionable Show On TV Has Begun Filming Its Second Season….

It's time to dust off your Manolos - and rent a Fendi Baguette: And Just Like That has started filming its second season. And with its costume designer duo, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, back at the helm of the most fashionable franchise on TV, expect some seriously good style moments.

SJP kicked things off this morning (New York time) with a post on Instagram. Tagging @andjustlikethatmax, the show's official account, and commenting with the words, 'First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ,' fans were on tenterhooks to see if she would, in fact, emerge as her alter-ego: Carrie Bradshaw. The picture itself, meanwhile, was of a pair of shoes that they'll immediately recognise. The Dior sandals made their debut in the first movie - and subsequently appeared in episode seven of AJLT (Bradshaw loves an oldie but a goodie). Now they're back and have been paired with ribbed tights, turned up cargo pants, an anklet bag from Fendi, and, as if that wasn't enough of a style curveball, the most 'grammable purse out there at the moment: JW Anderson's Pigeon. Shaped like an actual bird, the clutch is available to pre-order for £650.

©Getty

Later today, she did indeed appear wearing the same outfit - although the cargo pants, it turns out, are actually an oversized boilersuit - along with one of her trusted sidekicks: Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, who was styled in a pussy-bow sheer blouse, a pencil skirt and a top-handle bag from Valextra (the exact style is currently sold out).

Gallery SHOP: The Outfits From And Just Like That Season Two 1 of 2 CREDIT: @sjp Carrie's not a fan of squirrels - remember how she ruined that apple pie when she spotted one in the countryside?! - but pigeons? Pigeons she likes. 2 of 2

As soon as filming started in summer 2020, fan accounts sprung up that catalogue exactly what each star is wearing (@justlikethatcloset, run by Victoria Bazalinchuk, was a favourite). @andjustlikethatcostumes is the official account of the costume designers, who also posted a picture of the pigeon, so don't forget to keep checking in. While we wait for more, here's how to shop the most iconic outfits from season one.