What It’s Really Like When Carrie Bradshaw Wears Your Clothes

Carrie Bradshaw's been spotted in her wedding dress - and, yes, before you ask: she did put the bird on her head - which means one thing and one thing only: And Just Like That has recommenced filming. It's not, however, the only example of recycling. On the very first day of filming, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a zippered flying suit - which was styled with a pigeon bag to continue the aviation theme, naturally - that was straight from the wardrobe of 'refashion' designer Kate McGuire, the mastermind behind Converted Closet.
McGuire has a simple mission statement. 'To show people we can make very high-end, very fashionable clothes using what is already in existence.' She takes second-hand clothes, often buying the biggest sizes she can to get as much of a fabric as possible, and transforms them in the most unexpected ways. 'I always make everything look like it was there in the first place. I’m not interested in shabby chic. It needs to look like it always belonged.' She started 'converting' her clothes from a young age because of the way she perceived her body - 'There is, most definitely, an optical illusion that you can create through clothing,' - and got in touch with one of the show's costume designers, Danny Santiago, via Instagram. One DM later and the rest is history.
Santiago and Molly Rogers, the other half of the show's costume designing duo, were instant converts - 'Danny replied and said, 'Oh my God, I've got to come round and see this,'' says McGuire - and have always given vintage a platform, as has SJP. 'She really championed vintage in a way that, I don’t think, had been championed before. She made it look so cool. In a way, she gave us all license to just own it. I grew up with her. I’ve evolved as she has,' says McGuire.
SJP famously operates a 'kiss or kill' system when it comes her costumes. So what did she think of the flying suit? 'Apparently she went crazy for it the moment she saw it. She loved it. It’s slightly surreal,' says McGuire, who also made the vintage white jumpsuit (above) out of an old wedding dress, transforming the maxi skirt into layered flares. When McGuire went to watch the outfit in action on set, Michael Patrick King, SATC's legendary show runner, said: 'I love your work.' For a fan of SATC, it doesn't get more fabulous than that.
SEE AND SHOP: The Outfits From And Just Like That Season Two
The dress, the cardigan, the coat: no one does layers like Carrie. And are those flats we see?!
This vintage jumpsuit is from Converted Closet, a brand that specialises in giving second-hand clothes a new (and fabulous) lease of life.
No, you're not imagining things. She's only gone and worn her wedding dress (avec bird feathers) for a walk in the West Village. Iconic.
Sarita Choudhury made a sizzling reappearance on set with these logoed sandals from Gucci.
The hat, the print clashes, the cut-out boots: this look (sourced from Vivienne Westwood, Pierre Cardin and Marrakshi Life) is pure Carrie.
'Ladies and gentlemen…her,' read the caption on @justlikethatmax. We agree. From the jaunty top hat - by milliner to Meghan Markle, Stephen Jones - to the bustle on that silk skirt, this is a look.
Nicole Ari Parker arrived on set wearing the most spectacular gown and headpiece custom-made by Valentino. In the first mic-drop moment since behind-the-scenes photos started dropping, the actor is shown standing outside the entrance of an apartment block, wearing an extravagant scarlet hat and a simple yet stunning dress that has a dramatic train. The label reads: 'Valentino for And Just Like That.'
According to @andjustlikethatcostumes, the official account of the costume designers, this is the first time she's worn head-to-toe colour.
Carrie's not a fan of squirrels - remember how she ruined that apple pie when she spotted one in the countryside?! - but pigeons? Pigeons she likes.