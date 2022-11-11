What It’s Really Like When Carrie Bradshaw Wears Your Clothes

Carrie Bradshaw's been spotted in her wedding dress - and, yes, before you ask: she did put the bird on her head - which means one thing and one thing only: And Just Like That has recommenced filming. It's not, however, the only example of recycling. On the very first day of filming, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a zippered flying suit - which was styled with a pigeon bag to continue the aviation theme, naturally - that was straight from the wardrobe of 'refashion' designer Kate McGuire, the mastermind behind Converted Closet.

SJP wearing a flight suit from Converted Closet ©Getty

McGuire has a simple mission statement. 'To show people we can make very high-end, very fashionable clothes using what is already in existence.' She takes second-hand clothes, often buying the biggest sizes she can to get as much of a fabric as possible, and transforms them in the most unexpected ways. 'I always make everything look like it was there in the first place. I’m not interested in shabby chic. It needs to look like it always belonged.' She started 'converting' her clothes from a young age because of the way she perceived her body - 'There is, most definitely, an optical illusion that you can create through clothing,' - and got in touch with one of the show's costume designers, Danny Santiago, via Instagram. One DM later and the rest is history.

SJP wearing a jumpsuit from Converted Closet ©Getty

Santiago and Molly Rogers, the other half of the show's costume designing duo, were instant converts - 'Danny replied and said, 'Oh my God, I've got to come round and see this,'' says McGuire - and have always given vintage a platform, as has SJP. 'She really championed vintage in a way that, I don’t think, had been championed before. She made it look so cool. In a way, she gave us all license to just own it. I grew up with her. I’ve evolved as she has,' says McGuire.

SJP famously operates a 'kiss or kill' system when it comes her costumes. So what did she think of the flying suit? 'Apparently she went crazy for it the moment she saw it. She loved it. It’s slightly surreal,' says McGuire, who also made the vintage white jumpsuit (above) out of an old wedding dress, transforming the maxi skirt into layered flares. When McGuire went to watch the outfit in action on set, Michael Patrick King, SATC's legendary show runner, said: 'I love your work.' For a fan of SATC, it doesn't get more fabulous than that.