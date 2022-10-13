Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – Everything You Need To Know

The Wagatha Christie case is a showbiz showdown that will go down in history. We do not doubt that many would have given their right arm to be a fly on the wall during the High Court proceedings between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy earlier this year - and now, Channel 4 have been kind enough to give us the next best thing by recreating the drama in the form of a two-part film - Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

No, this is not a drill, and the network has now released who is going to be portraying the key players.

While we await news of an official air date – don’t worry, it is landing later this year – Grazia have compiled a guide of everything you need to know, from the cast, what we can expect, and why this won’t be the only insight into the war of the WAGs…

Who is playing Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

This is England’s Chanel Cresswell, 32, will be stepping into the shoes of victorious Coleen, 36. In addition to her skinhead gang member role as Kelly Jenkins in the franchise, Chanel has also appeared in supermarket sitcom Trollied.

Defeated Becky, 40, will be portrayed by Harry Potter star Natalia Tena, 37. Hogwarts welcomed her as half-blood witch Nymphadora Tonks, and she also played wildling Osha in Game of Thrones.

Who is playing their husbands, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy?

Dion Lloyd has been named as football icon Wayne, 36, and has starred in titles including Bridgend and Lan a Lawr.

Little is known about the actor who is transforming into Leicester City footballer Jamie, 35, but his name is Marci Nagyszokolyai.

Who is playing the barristers?

Award-winning actor Michael Sheen will be taking on the role of Coleen’s barrister, David Sherborne. The 53 year old is well-adept to play real-life figures, as he has acted as Tony Blair in two separate credentials (The Deal and The Queen) and Chris Tarrant in ITV’s Quiz.

Becky’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson will be represented by Simon Coury. He is arguably best known for his role in The Professor and the Madman and has also had small appearances in EastEnders and Emmerdale.

What can we expect?

The Wagatha Christie saga dates back to 2019, when Coleen accused Becky of selling stories about her to the press. Becky has always denied the claims and announced in June 2020 that she was suing Coleen for defamation. The trial commenced on 10 May this year and concluded 9 days later. In July, it was ruled that Coleen’s allegation was ‘substantially true’, with it recently announced that Becky would have to pay 90 per cent of her rival’s legal fees, meaning she owes her up to £1.5million.

The two-part film has been created from the court transcripts, with Channel 4 promising to capture the “high drama and high stakes High Court defamation case that followed”.

The network added that the case, “had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight where, much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.”

What other recreations are in the works?

In August, Disney+ confirmed it was creating a three-part documentary series about the infamous case, with ‘exclusive access’ to Coleen Rooney.

It has also been reported that the BBC is working on its own documentary, created by Curious Films.

