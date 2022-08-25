Everything We Know About The Wagatha Christie Documentary

Wagatha Christie is the saga that just keeps on giving. After seven days of courtroom drama, during which Gemma Collins and Peter Andre’s penis were both dragged into the libel dispute between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, Vardy lost the case and is expected to have to pay up to £3m in legal fees accrued by the two women — but the story hasn’t ended there.

Yup, according to inside sources, Coleen has now signed a 'multi-million pound deal' with Disney+ for the rights to make a Wagatha Christie documentary all about the trial. ‘Since her first damning social media post outing Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent,’ the source told The Sun. ‘Now the public will see first-hand the toll this whole case took on her, and her family — and why she took the action she took.’

**How much was Coleen Rooney paid for the Wagatha Christie documentary?**

Coleen will definitely be happy about the millions of pounds worth of documentary money. Additionally, the huge payment from Disney+ marks the first time Coleen has ever earned more than her husband and football manager Wayne Rooney — he earns $1m (£800,000) a year as head coach of the MLS soccer team DC United. ‘This is a massive deal for Coleen—in every sense,’ the source said. ‘For the first time in 20 years, she will be the main breadwinner.’

**When will the Wagatha Christie documentary be released?**

Well, according to the insider, production on the Wagatha Christie documentary has already started and cameras have ‘unfiltered access’ in the Rooney’s home. Although the release date is yet to be announced, the source also revealed viewers can expect to see ‘what was going on in Coleen’s head’ in the weeks before her famous ‘It’s…Rebekah Vardy’s account’ tweet. ‘It will be TV dynamite,’ they said.

Will Rebekah Vardy be in the Wagatha Christie documentary?