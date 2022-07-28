Wagatha Christie Trial: Brace Yourselves, The Verdict Is Almost In

The date for the Wagatha Christie verdict is finally out and…it’s tomorrow.

Yup, that’s right. After a week of chaotic testimony, where Gemma Collins and Peter Andre were both (somehow) dragged into the libel dispute, and months of waiting for the outcome we’re finally going to find out who emerges victorious from one of the most captivating celebrity courtroom spectacles of the year.

In case you need reminding of what the drama was all about, Rooney suspected Vardy had been leaking information about her private life to the press and launched an investigation. She cleverly created fake stories about her life - her house flooding or going to Mexico for gender selection – and posted them on Instagram to a close friends list that only Vardy was part of… The fake news then appeared in The Sun.

Vardy has denied all allegations that she was responsible for the leaks: ‘I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?’ she replied before suing Rooney for libel after she tweeted the most iconic uses of ellipses in modern literature: ‘‘It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

When is the Wagatha Christie verdict announced?

It has now been announced that the judge, Mrs Justice Steyn, will announce the verdict on Friday at 12pm. What a start to the weekend. The hearing will be held remotely, meaning neither Rooney or Vardy will be expected to return to court. So, no more iconic outfits.

Who won the Wagatha Christie trial?

Although the verdict hasn’t been given yet, at the time of the trial, the bookmakers gave lots of predictions on the outcome of the dispute. Irish bookies Paddy Power made Rebekah Vardy odds on to lose. They rated her chances of defeat as short as ½, and a 6/4 to get one over on Coleen.

It will be a bitter defeat for the loser of the trial as both women have already spent thousands on legal fees. When they last went to court in 2021, the two-day hearing cost Rooney £163,926 and it was reported in November that Rooney’s total bill was around £537,000 while Vardy’s was £838,000. ‘It’s all to play for but at the end of the day no one is a winner, other than the lawyers,’ a source told the Mirror.