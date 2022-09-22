Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Are Facing Another Legal Battle

The Wagatha Christie drama continues... Although the libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy concluded last month, another legal battle between the rivals is brewing.

In August it was announced that Rebekah had lost her libel case against Colleen after a long dramatic trial. There was a chaotic week of testimonies, including watching Peter Andre and Gemma Collins surprisingly being dragged in amongst the drama.

However, after winning her High Court battle, Coleen has reportedly now doubled her court costs bill. She has reportedly demanded Rebekah to pay £1.5million - which is a significant increase from her initial estimate of £750,000. This has caused even more tension between the camps. Coleen is also expected to pay almost £500,000 as both camps go before Mrs Justice Steyn.

A source told The Sun, 'It’s astonishing that once more Coleen and Rebekah find themselves here — in the midst of an increasingly hostile legal battle.This costs hearing was always due to take place, but following her victory Coleen’s costs have doubled what she originally asked for.

They continued., 'No one knows how Rebekah will respond to this but she must be seething. She will probably now have to hire her own costs lawyers to forensically dispute Coleen’s demands one by one. Just as Coleen is adamant she’s entitled to every penny, presumably Becky won’t let this slide.'

'If Coleen had stuck to her original estimate, then just maybe this matter would be done and sugared by now,' they added.

In case you need reminding of what the original drama and libel case was all about, Coleen suspected that Rebekah had been leaking information about her private life to the press and launched her own investigation. She tactically created fake stories about her life - from her house flooding, or going to Mexico for gender selection – and posted them on Instagram to a close friends list that only Vardy's account was part of. Shortly after posting, the fake news started popping up in The Sun.

However, Rebekah denied all allegations that she was the mole, ‘I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?’ she replied before suing Rooney for libel after she tweeted the most iconic line, ‘‘It’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.’