Who Is Made In Chelsea Star Tristan Phipps’ Mum Carrie Wicks?

Last night was the halfway point for this year’s MIC spin off Made in Chelsea: Mallorca and in it we finally got to meet the Tristan Phipps's secret weapon: his mum.

Self-confessed Mummy’s boy (or should that be Mumsy's?) Tristan announced to dad-to-be James Taylor and on-off girlfriend Liv Bentley that his mum would be flying out to join them for a portion of their holiday. Ahead of dinner, James told Olivia she had only had ‘one more chance with Mummy Wicks’ and informed her that Tristan’s mum was ‘terrifying’, which was sure to alleviate Liv’s fear about meeting her potential mother-in-law for the third time.

Over a fairly awkward dinner with Mumsy, donning her Mallorcan finery with boho chains and feather in her hair, Tristan assured Carrie that she would ‘always be his number one’ as conversation turned to his future plans with Liv and how ‘things feel different this time’. During the ensuing interrogation, Liv seemingly appealed to Carrie’s softer side, who admitted she’d been ‘hurt’ by Liv and Tristan ‘hurting each other’.

So is Carrie Wicks really as fearsome as her reputation?

What is Carrie Wicks’ job?

Like everyone on Made In Chelsea (it comes with the territory, quite literally) the Phipps clan is rolling in cash and Tristan’s mum has made her fortune through the hospitality industry, specifically in hotels. After nearly two decades climbing to the role of Operations Director at transatlantic hotel chain Firmdale Hotels, which has numerous properties in London and New York, Carrie moved back to South Africa (where Tristan was born and lived until he was two years old) to work for a small group of hotels called the Leeu collection in 2016.