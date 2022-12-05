The White Lotus: Everything You Need To Know About Stefano Gianino

Move over Bridgerton, there’s a new saucy show in town… As of the latest episode, series two of The White Lotushas given us multiple male, full-frontal nude scenes.

Firstly, we saw Theo James bare all as his character Cameron changed into his swimming trunks in front of Aubrey Plaza’s Harper. Then in the second episode, Harper’s husband Ethan – played by Will Sharpe – strips to have a shower. There was Leo Woodall's shock sex scene. And now, Stefano Gianino is having his moment in the spotlight as Niccolo, who’s been getting up to no good with Tanya McQuoid AKA the ICON that is Jennifer Coolidge.

Towards the end of the episode, Niccolo presented himself fully nude to Tanya before they start to ‘get it on’. Quentin - Tanya’s BFF – previously described Niccolo as ‘notoriously hung’ and from what we can see, he was telling the truth.

But, despite having seen Stefano Gianino completely naked, chances are you don’t know that much about him – unless you’ve been watching a lot of Italian TV recently – and so here’s the low down on The White Lotus’ latest hunk/ problematic male character…

Who does Stefano Gianino play in The White Lotus?

Stefano plays the gun-toting, drug-dealing but ever-so charming Niccolo who Quentin has invited to ‘entertain’ Tanya.

In what episode of The White Lotus does Stefano Gianino appear?

Stefano’s character Niccolo is first introduced in episode six.

What else has Stefano Gianino been in?

Whilst the Italian actor’s IMDB page is not exactly extensive, The White Lotus is not Stefano’s first acting gig. Prior to his full-frontal scene, you may have seen him in the Italian films La concessione del telefono or Cuore di Strega or the Italian TV series Monterossi. He also played a minor role in the English-speaking film Bobby Mortal.

What is Stefano Gianino’s Instagram?

You can follow Stefano on Instagram @ _ stefanogianino _ . He regularly posts hunky topless pics (result!) as well of pictures with his gorgeous girlfriend (booooo!).

How old is Stefano Gianino?

Despite plenty of internet sleuthing, we’re not entirely sure. However, we can probably safely assume in his mid-late 20s.

Is Stefano Gianino single?

Unfortunately not. Stefano appears to be dating an Italian artist called Marta.

Where can I watch The White Lotus?