Theo James: Everything You Need To Know About The White Lotus Heart-Throb

With just as much dark humour, unreasonable amounts of excess and holiday envy as season one, White Lotus returned to our screens on Sunday with one noticeably chiselled man peaking everyone's interest: Theo James.

Yup, the star (who also featured in Jane Austen's Sanditon, Downton Abbey, and The Inbetweeners movie) had heads whipping round as he sauntered onto screen as the successful businessman Cameron Babcock who visits the Sicily White Lotus with his wife Daphne (Meghan Fahy), his college roommate Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Ethan's wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Within minutes of the first episode of the series, Theo understandably became White Lotus' number one talking point as he whipped out his penis in front of Aubrey Plaza's character Harper while getting changed for the pool (it was prosthetic - and extremely large).

And Theo James (thankfully for us) is no stranger to a nude scene after also stripping off in The Time Traveler's Wife and Sanditon. 'It is in my contract that I'm not allowed to do anything without being completely naked,' he joked to Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking of the White Lotus penis flash scene, he added: 'The initial version we shot was way too much...They toned it [ down ] ...At first...we don't know whether it's deliberate or [ if ] it's accidental. But it reveals itself.' And while the sudden nudity was as shocking to audiences as it was to Harper on screen, Theo also revealed we'll come to understand there's a 'purpose' to the penis.

But of course, there's plenty more to know about Theo James aside from his frequent nudity. He's been the face of Hugo Boss, a stand out star of Divergent, and has done some amazing work with the UNHCR on the Syrian refugee crisis. So, to save you all the Google stalking, here's everything you need to know about Theo James...

Theodore Peter James Kenneth Taptiklis is his real name

He's British and was born and raised in Oxford, Oxfordshire.

He featured in an episode of the first season of Downton Abbey

On that note, we'll be rewatching the series imminently.

He's aware of his good looks

He once said: 'I know I often get a job because of how I look. I hope that I keep the job because of how I act'.

He starred as an obnoxious rep in The Inbetweeners movie

We really don't recommend watching...

He can sing really well

He was lead singer and guitarist in band Shere Khan. Unfortunately the band broke up back in 2012 as the members wanted to pursue other musical endeavours. Maybe we'll see him in a musical on the big screen one day?

He's got his own Barbie doll

Skip to 1.07 for the glorious moment.

He starred alongside Amber Heard, Billy Bob Thornton and Cara Delevigne in London Fields

Unfortunately, the film didn't get the best reviews.

He got married in 2018

He married longtime girlfriend Ruth Kearney, an Irish actor. The couple began dating in 2009 after meeting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and married in Chianti, Italy.

He travelled to Greece to meet Syrian refugees and wrote passionately about the refugee crisis for GQ

In his piece for GQ he talks about his own family migrating from Greece, saying:

'What struck me, looking at that photo of my grandfather was how recent his journey had been and how quickly, a few generations on, the collective European memory has faded. It wasn’t that long ago that our grandparents and extended families were being forced to leave their homes and find safety in other countries.'

He did all the fighting in Divergent himself