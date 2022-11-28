The White Lotus: Who Is Leo Woodall?

Ardent TV fans just cannot get enough of The White Lotus. The second season of the American satirical drama has been living up to the high expectations set by the first, which was met by overwhelming acclaim to become the most-awarded series at September's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

And when season two wraps up next month, it won't mark the final chapter for this fictional hotel resort chain, as The White Lotus has been renewed for a third visit.

As fans continue to obsess over the latest guest and employee exploits, with this season unfolding in Sicily, there is one up-and-coming actor quickly finding himself on the radar. Here is everything you need to know about Leo Woodall, who plays charming Essex boy Jack.

How old is Leo and where was he born?

Leo was born in London in 1996, making him either 25 or 26.

What has Leo starred in?

Leo made his acting debut in 2019, in the short film Man Down. He has also starred in the Tom Holland crime drama Cherry, taken on the lead in the feature film Nomad and portrays Adrian Ivashkov in Vampire Academy.

For his role as Jack in The White Lotus, the west Londoner said he used TOWIE's Joey Essex to inspire his Essex accent. Explaining he watched four videos of the reality star before auditioning, Leo told GQ, ' [ While filming ] they all had no idea what I was saying half the time. All the Americans in the cast, Mike [ White, the showrunner ] , the Italians. No one really knew what I was saying.'

What is Leo's relationship status?

Leo is thought to be single, with little known about his dating history.

What is Leo's Instagram?

Leo's grid shows off professional photoshoots, fun-filled getaways and memory-making with friends. He has accumulated 22.1k followers to date and his handle is @leowoodall.

What is his role in The White Lotus?

It was announced in February that Leo would be rounding out the cast of season two alongside Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe. He plays a 'magnetic' guest called Jack, who has been staying with his uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander) for a few months in Palermo.

What is next for Leo?