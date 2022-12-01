10 Of The Wildest Fan Theories From The White Lotus Season Two

The White Lotus season two is underway, and the internet is going crazy with wild theories on who gets killed, who is the killer, and what’s in store for our hotel guests. (It should go without saying, but spoilers for episode 5 ahead!)
It turns out that Italy doesn’t fare much better than Season One’s Maui, after the Sicilian resort is already seeing bodies piling up – with guest Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) discovering one during a last minute ocean dip, before hotel employee Rocco (Federico Ferrante) admits that at least ‘a few’ deceased guests can be found floating around the Ionian Sea.
From shocking twists to brand new characters, the internet has a whole bunch of theories when it comes to figuring out who might be casualties - and who might be culprits.
10 fan theories from The White Lotus season two...
There's a murderer (or two) doing their rounds on the resort – and one theory claims that Lucia and Mia are the killers.
A recurring image throughout season two is that of 'Testa di Moro' – the legend of the Moor’s head. Legend has it that a beautiful young Sicilian girl was seduced by an older man from the Moor family, only to discover he had a wife and children. So naturally, she chopped off his head as revenge and used it as a vase.
And a closer look at the boujee White Lotus guest rooms shows many a Moor’s head statue - so could the plot be mirroring the legend? Both Lucia and Mia are Sicilian girls who find themselves immersed in the going-ons of the hotel guests (both in and out the bedroom.) And should emotions run hot on the Sicilian island, the two girls could very well turn to violence.
Tanya’s new BFF Quentin might seem like he has it all in his fancy Palermo palace, but fans aren’t convinced.
The character has already admitted that the villa is eating up all of his money – and many are already questioning whether his friendship with Tanya is real, or whether he could be looking for his new pal to help him out of financial trouble.
Scammed whilst on holiday? It’s not unheard of…
Cameron hasn’t exactly done himself any favours when it comes to getting in the good books. In fact, he’s managed to get himself in the very bad books of multiple characters on the show.
From not paying Lucia and Mia for their night together, to his flirty behaviour towards Harper, his friend Ethan's wife, the potential for Cameron to be this season’s victim is looking more and more possible.
So we’ve heard the theory that Quentin could be scamming Tanya for her money – but he could be after more than just her wallet.
In episode two, Tanya overheard her husband Greg telling an unknown someone on the phone ‘I love you’ just hours before leaving. And in episode three, suspicions mounted up after a fortune teller reveals to Tanya that ‘your husband is in love with someone else.’
Well, fans think that someone could be Quentin – which leads us onto our next theory…
With a Greg and Quentin romance in the mix, suddenly his friendship with Tanya becomes a lot more sinister.
Reddit users are convinced that Quentin and Greg have a master plan, writing, ‘After the opera, Quentin and Tanya have a sprawling conversation about love. Quentin reminisces about the only person he’s ever loved, a cowboy. While doing so, he’s smoking a pack of Marlboro Reds, famously nicknamed cowboy killers.
‘Maybe it’s a red herring, but it does seem possible that he could’ve murdered the Wyoming cowboy he fell for. Or, he himself could be working alongside a killer cowboy.’
Killing for love - how very dramatic.
It’s a well-known theory that White Lotus fans think Tanya will find herself an unlucky victim at the hands of the murderers. But some are convinced Tanya’s end might be through her own doing.
One TikTok user questioned whether Tanya might take her own life, after Quentin tells Tanya that she reminds him of a soprano in a Pacini opera that he takes her too – and the soprano ends her own life. And when Tanya's tarot reader is heard babbling in Italian, Reddit fans have claimed it translates to her telling Tanya she would take her own life.
But even if Tanya finds herself the victim of a Quentin and Greg love triangle, some are convinced the duo will get away with it by framing her death to look like there’s no foul play involved.
One theory states that Harper could be this season’s killer – and her victim could be her husband, Ethan.
After failing to tell the truth regarding his possible infidelity coupled with the dagger eyes that Harper throws his way, viewers are seeing his wife’s resentment grow more and more each episode.
And with some of the dagger eyes that Harper throws his way, it wouldn’t be a massive shock if Ethan ends up in some hot water at his wife’s hands.
Although Jack was introduced to fans as Quentin’s nephew, a certain scene has now thrown that fact into dispute – and fans have been left wondering whether the cheeky chappy isn’t a relation to Quentin at all, but rather a sex worker hired for the Sicilian getaway.
Despite the fact Jack’s been hooking up with Portia, over on Reddit, fans aren't convinced.
They wrote, ‘Jack is a sex worker hired to entertain the rich guys, and then when Portia showed up and ruined the plan they decided to have him distract her.’
From the moment Harper brought up Cameron’s sneaky cheating, Daphne was quick to state that she ‘was not a victim’ – and one theory hints at her baby daddy might not be on the island at all.
In episode five, Daphne seems to suggest that she’s been enjoying her own saucy affair with her blonde-haired, blue-eyed personal trainer in the city.
And when proudly showing Harper a picture of her trainer on her phone, Daphne appears to pull up a picture of her very blonde-haired, blue-eyed babies. Looks like Cam’s kids might not be Cam’s after all…
Looks like it’s time to whip out those GCSE English skills, because there’s some symbolism going on here…
One TikTok user has taken to analysing the pieces of art that appear throughout the series – saying they could be the key to understanding the fate of our hotel guests.
Paintings are clearly an important part of the show: they accompany the opening credits, and The White Lotus resort is filled to the brim with fancy artwork that strategically appears in certain scenes. And these aren’t your average ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ frames. All the paintings that appear are saints and mythological stories, with clear narratives and storylines which accompany them.
And one Twitter thread hints that the art could give away exactly who the murder victims are. Two prominent pieces of art that feature throughout the episodes are that of St. Sebastian and St. Lucia – both of who were known as Christian Martyr’s during the Roman empire. Considering that both of the pieces were shown in scenes with Lucia or Albie, fans are thinking that those two could be the identity of our unknown dead bodies.
And with all these murders happening, you might be surprised to hear that the resort will be surviving another tourist season - with HBO revealing that the show will be returning for a third season.