10 Of The Wildest Fan Theories From The White Lotus Season Two

Gallery 10 fan theories from The White Lotus season two...

There's a murderer (or two) doing their rounds on the resort – and one theory claims that Lucia and Mia are the killers.

A recurring image throughout season two is that of 'Testa di Moro' – the legend of the Moor’s head. Legend has it that a beautiful young Sicilian girl was seduced by an older man from the Moor family, only to discover he had a wife and children. So naturally, she chopped off his head as revenge and used it as a vase.

And a closer look at the boujee White Lotus guest rooms shows many a Moor’s head statue - so could the plot be mirroring the legend? Both Lucia and Mia are Sicilian girls who find themselves immersed in the going-ons of the hotel guests (both in and out the bedroom.) And should emotions run hot on the Sicilian island, the two girls could very well turn to violence.