Were These Moments In The Crown A Nod To Megxit?

There's much to dissect about the new season of The Crown. The historical accuracy. The brilliance of the costumes. And, of course, how the show handles Diana's death. But there are two key scenes that made us pause...

Firstly, in episode one, when Prime Minister Tony Blair has an audience with The Queen (Imelda Staunton) and brings up the issue of Diana's role in public life post-divorce from Charles.

'She feels strongly that she still has a lot to offer the country as a public servant,' Blair tells the Queen.

'I always say, it's hard to be half in anything. You're either in or out,' the Queen replies. Adding: 'Diana is now learning the difference between being officially in the Royal Family and out.'

We can't be the only ones who watched this and immediately thought of Megxit. When Harry and Meghan first announced their intention to 'step back' from royal life, on 8 January 2020, their statement read:

'We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family [...] while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen [...]We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course...'

Which, one could say, sounded like a 'half in, half out' set up. Ultimately, by the end of that month, following the so-called Sandringham Summit, a 'hard Megxit' was announced, whereby Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain's royal family, and would not use the 'Royal Highness' title.

So was this imagined exchange in The Crown a subtle (or not-so subtle) nod to Harry and Meghan's tricky extrication from royal life?

It's not the only moment that felt like a reference to the Sussexes. Later, in episode three, when Dodi and Diana are trying to hide out in Monte Carlo, Diana complains about the relentless press intrusion into her life, saying that it 'makes me want to just move away, start afresh. Move to another country, somewhere like...' 'California?' Dodi says.

'Exactly,' replies Diana. 'Away from England anyway. Somewhere where once can actually be free.'

The reference to California surely must be have be written to allude to Harry and Meghan's decision to relocate there. It certainly echoes their desire to find 'space' to raise their family.