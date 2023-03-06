Love Island: The Commentary Around Rosie Seabrook’s Body Is Not Acceptable

Love Island’s Rosie Seabrook had a dramatic weekend in the villa and viewers are now keen to know more about the 24-year-old from Buckinghamshire. Check out Google Trends search data, and you’ll notice an abundance of search queries for the Love Island contestant, but many of them may leave a sour taste in your mouth.

Of the top 10 searches for Rosie Seabrook, seven of them are about her boobs. Yes, seriously. ‘Rosie Love Island boob job’ is up 250%, as well as ‘Rosie Love Island symmastia’ and ‘Rosie Love Island uniboob’ – in fact, most of the searches for Rosie are around symmastia.

What is the meaning of symmastia?

Symmastia is a condition that causes breasts to grow together with little or no cleavage between them. According to WebMD, ‘there's a web of skin, fat, and tissue across the cleavage area’ instead.

Symmastia was brought to the public eye when Charlotte Crosby spoke up about experiencing it, noting that it’s the reason she initially underwent corrective surgery to give her some cleavage – but ultimately, had her implants removed preferring their natural look.

Now, Rosie has never spoken about having symmastia, nor has she publicly discussed having any kind of boob job or plastic surgery. And yet, ‘Rosie Love Island before surgery’ is another breakout search term for the star. It’s not just search data revealing the publics inner most thoughts, some are even taking to social media to publicly discuss Rosie’s body – and it’s vile.

‘Rosie really needs to get her symmastia fixed... it’s giving uniboob,’ one person tweeted. ‘Since my mum mentioned it, I cannot unsee Rosie’s implants lookin like they’ve split and spread to the middle of her chest…#loveIsland,’ another added. We won’t include the countless others because, you get the point.

Now, it’s not uncommon for female Love Island contestants to receive scrutiny for plastic surgery the public assume they’ve had, ‘before and after pictures’ is often the most common search phrase for islanders. But there’s something about this discourse that feels even more uncomfortable, not just because viewers seem to think Rosie’s body is an object for public discussion but also because they will sit and approve or disapprove of her so callously - as though they’re not speaking of a medical condition deserving of empathy.