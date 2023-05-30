Selling Sunset: So Who Is Actually Still Friends?

Selling Sunset has maintained an undeniable appeal across its six-season run, promising fans endless drama and breathtaking Los Angeles properties.

But while viewers continue to binge-watch the latest ten episodes to drop on Netflix, it is a good opportunity to offer a reminder that all filming for season six took place between August and mid-November 2022.

So, a lot can change in half a year. Feuds can dissolve, spats can come out of the blue and people can fall in and out of love... But one thing that Selling Sunset addicts want to know is where the cast stand off-screen after season six. Are they friends? Enemies? Acquaintances at best? Read on to find out.

Bre and Chelsea

There was no love lost between newcomer Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani during season six. Tensions began to rise when Bre accused Chelsea of inviting girls 'from her past' to a broker's open in a bid to 'set her up'.

Speaking in a TikTok last week, Chelsea - who joined the show in season five - admitted the accusation 'rubbed her the wrong way'.

The girls failed to strike up a friendship as the season progressed. Chelsea later vocalised her feelings about Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon, labelling it 'off-putting'.

Bre - who has an eleven-month-old son Legendary with dad-of-twelve Nick - did not appreciate the meddling, retorting, 'Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and jury.'

Things have not been patched up between the two of them, as Bre told People, 'I stand nowhere with Chelsea except very far away from her.'

The new reality star said the drama had gone a 'little too far' and claimed her co-star is the 'only one with the problem'.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has opened up about the falling out with Bre to Entertainment Tonight. Laughing, she said, 'I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I'll keep my distance from her.'

She added, 'I mean, I get it, she doesn't like me and some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that, and I think I'm just trying to take a step back, mind my business - stop being a nosy b * * * h - and realise that everything is what it seems.'

Bre has praised some of her other co-stars, though. Shetold Grazia in a recent interview, 'Heather [ Rae El Moussa ] was warmest to me when I originally came on the show, and I've really developed a great relationship with her, Chrishell [ Stause ] and Emma [ Hernan ] . I have a good rapport with Amanza [ Smith ] as well. I'm starting to get to know Mary [ Fitzgerald ] a little bit better. Then we all know who I do not get along with. Nicole [ Young ] is not really my cup of tea, so I just kind of let her do her thing.'

Chrishell and Nicole

Chrishell Stause and Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young spent a lot of season six at loggerheads too.

Nicole claimed that she and Chrishell 'have never been close' and 'never will be', making it known that she had 'mixed feelings' towards her.

Chrishell - who is newly married to singer G Flip - explained on the show it stemmed back to a co-listing the girls had years ago, which was delegated to them by their shared ex Jason Oppenheim. It appeared that Nicole felt Chrishell didn't deserve the credit where she was a considerably new agent - and alleges she got the listings because of Jason's crush on her. Nicole further claimed that she did all of the work on them, while Chrishell insisted she did do her bit.

After having it out, the girls came to huge blows later in the season when Chrishell accused her co-star of being on drugs at the dinner table.

Nicole broke down and later undertook a drug test, mentioning that she had contacted her lawyer about Chrishell. No legal action was taken.

If Chrishell's May 20 Instagram post is anything to go by, the realtors have not made amends.

'This post goes out to those who love facts,' Chrishell captioned it, sharing screenshots of messages thought to be exchanged by the pair prior to the show filming. The friendly interaction appeared to show Nicole asking Chrishell if they could go to 'lunch' or 'happy hour' that week to discuss the 'logistics' of the show before they got stuck in.

It can be assumed that Emma is Team Chrishell, as she commented, 'WE GOT THE FACT CHECKER UP IN THIS B * * * H!!!!!!!!!!!'

Nicole has suggested to People that they are still not friends, but the dynamic is somewhat amicable.

She said, 'We're to a point where we can just peacefully coexist. I think it's very normal in any kind of workplace for not everyone to be friends. So as long as we can just be in the same office, focus on our business - that's the best scenario that we can have.'

Chrishell and Mary

There was a time when Chrishell and Mary Fitzgerald were joint at the hip. However, their friendship came under scrutiny when Chrishell said she was 'really hurt' that Mary had spent more time with Jason than her after their breakup.

Mary - who has also dated Jason but remains extremely close to him today - said, 'I've been spending more time with Jason because he needed it after the breakup and everything.'

Chrishell responded by saying this was 'frustrating' as she was just as much in need of a friend.

'I just feel like it would've been nice to feel like I'd had that friendship and support because it wasn't easy,' she confessed. Chrishell later remained silent when a producer asked if she could forgive Mary for not being there.

But in an interview with Today.com, Chrishell stressed that 'nothing would ever come between my genuine love for Mary'.

She explained, 'I feel like she’s one of the girls that no matter how much time has passed, I don’t feel like we’d ever wish anything but the best for each other.

'It sometimes can be frustrating to work on a show and do things where it’s in the better interest to not have his talk off camera and make sure we have those conversations on camera, but I think that it does a disservice to an obvious love that’s there.'

In a separate interview with the outlet, Mary echoed her friend's sentiment, saying they are 'good' and 'get along great'.

Chrishell and Amanza

Whilst they seem close on-screen, it has since been revealed that Amanza has blocked Chrishell on Instagram.

Amanza didn't personally give a reason, but wrote online, 'Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time'.

Meanwhile, Chrishell shed some light on SiriusXM’s Hits 1, implying that it was down to filming disputes involving her partner G Flip.

She began, 'When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat that I’m very protective over - it cannot have anything to do with drama at all. I’m happy to take that heat because, at the end of the day, if G is going to be so gracious as to join this crazy world I’m in, it is my job to protect them.'

She continued by explaining that she and Amanza had taken on a 'design project' and implied the latter 'started an issue' which prompted Chrishell to pause filming as G was present.

'I didn’t want to continue with the drama going,' Chrishell admitted. 'We weren’t speaking, so I didn’t want G involved in that. So, she's upset that that design thing didn't go on the show, but we were filming for nine months, you could have done it...you didn't have to have me and my partner involved.'

She concluded by stating she wanted to make clear she 'literally loves' Amanza. 'I think that right now, she's in her feelings because she wanted to get something on the show. But at some point she has to understand, this is my partner, I'm very protective,' she added.

Heather and Chelsea

Another social media fall-out has ensued since the show aired, this time between Heather and Chelsea.

Heather - who welcomed a son Tristan in January - was heavily accused of stirring the pot between Chelsea and Bre during season six and hit back at an Instagram commenter who pulled her on it.

Branding Bre a 'very close friend', Heather penned back, 'If I felt she was upset like Chelsea said then I'm going to call my friend and check on her and see how she is. I wasn't stirring anything I was simply checking on my friend. Chelsea should have not brought up a private moment between her and Bre. That's why Bre was upset.'

Chelsea did not hold back and replied with a lengthy message. 'You conveniently spent multiple scenes asking me about Bre, only to get a response from me, then run back and gossip. You knew exactly what you were doing. You were also stirring up s * * t by acting like you didn't know why I couldn't make your baby shower which was on the same day as my father's birthday. I spent weeks stressed trying to find a way to make it from LA to St Louis and back to make your baby shower, which would have had me leaving early from my daughter and father's birthday party. Let me remind you, you also made claims about Bre at your intimate birthday dinner (not filmed), a dinner that I was invited to and Bre was not, should we go there?'

Chelsea even shared her message to her Instagram Story, writing, 'Play elsewhere'.