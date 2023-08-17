Made In Chelsea: Are Sam Prince And Yasmine Zweegers Still Together?

Okay, after last night's whirlwind episode of Made In Chelsea: Corsica, it's safe to say we're still reeling. At a dramatic dinner party it was revealed that Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegershad kissed. Oh yeah, and Sam's recent ex-girlfriend of three-years Inga Valentinerwas sitting right in front of them to hear the news. They also both admitted to previously having feelings for each other even Sam was still in a committed relationship with Inga... savage.

It was perhaps the most intense and explosive dinner party in Made In Chelsea history. We've seen dramatic exit's and heard savage insults being hurled across the table - but we've never witnessed a scene so raw on the show. Viewers could barely catch their breath as Inga broke down in tears at the table. In real time we watched Inga slowly realise that one of her best friends had betrayed her and her three-year relationship was built on lies. There was not a dry eye at that table - even Harvey shed a few tears.

Social media erupted after the dramatic scenes aired on E4 with many calling out how disappointed they were with Yasmine and Sam. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, 'Yasmine and Sam deserve each other. How could they do that to Inga?' Whilst another wrote, 'Yasmine had feeling for Sam when he was with Inga? and Inga is your close friend? This is WILD.' Many also expressed their heartbreak for Inga. A viewer shared, 'I feel terrible for Inga. This is the ultimate betrayal. Her whole life has been blown up for a kiss?'

Since the show aired Yasmine has expressed regret about how things were handled with Sam. In an interview with Radio Times she shared her thoughts now that time has passed. 'If you do something, you’re going to have to own it,' Yas said. 'You can’t be like I didn’t do that. I did do that. It probably wouldn’t have happened like that, that quickly. But one day in Corsica felt like forever.'

So, are Inga and Yas friends now?

However, following her actions with Sam, Yas revealed to the publication that time has healed her rift somewhat with Inga. 'We’re amicable,' she revealed. 'We can stand in the same room. We’re ok. It’s fine now. When time moves past, you have to accept things on the show. You can’t dwell on something. Life moves on.'

But now this episode has aired all anyone wants to know is whether Sam and Yasmine actually took the plunge and started dating. At the end of the episode they were debating actually giving a relationship a go. So, to save you all the effort we've put our investigating hats on for you - and the results are shocking.

Are Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers still together? Their relationship explained

Well, although Sam and Yasmine haven't confirmed anything yet all signs are pointing to a relationship. In today's modern world, one glance at social media and people tell on themselves. Yasmine and Sam have both posted pictures of each other on their separate Instagram accounts and not just one or two pictures...there are multiple!