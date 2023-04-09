Are Sam Prince And Olivia Bentley Dating Now? All The Clues That Convinced Made In Chelsea Fans

As Made in Chelsea viewers ask, 'Are Sam Prince and Olivia Bentley dating?', we've done a deep dive into the drama...

Made in Chelsea has been off our screens a mere week, and we’re already fiending for more drama from this year’s chaos-causing cast. Everyone and their dog are eager to know what’s gone on between Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweeger’s since the pair coupled up days after Sam split from long-term girlfriend Inga Valentiner at the end of Made in Chelsea: Corsica.

But with the new season of Made in Chelsea a few months away yet, reality TV fans have been left to stalk their favourite cast members social media pages for any insight into what drama has prevailed since the most shocking MIC scandal in years. A worrying rumour? Sam and Yas may already be on the outs, with fans now convinced she’s been replaced with Inga Valentiner’s other close friend on the show, Olivia Bentley.

Are Sam Prince and Olivia Bentley dating?

It all started with a cosy-looking Instagram post that Sam Prince with Olivia sitting on his lap. In the comment section of the now-deleted post, fans expressed shock to see that Olivia was even still friends with Sam after telling him in the season finale of Made in Chelsea: Corsica that his ‘emotional affair’ with Yas during his relationship with Inga had caused the end of their friendship – and he’d lost almost all of his other friends on the cast too.

Olivia seemed to confirm that the pair were friends again in replies on the Instagram post, commenting that while he may be flawed, life is much less boring with Sam involved. Said comments are no longer visible on Instagram since Sam deleted the picture. However, around the same time, Yas posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption ‘Oh how the tables turn.’

Now, this could well be a reference to the fact she was a once beloved cast member on MIC until dating Sam, and fans immediately turned against her. Or, as her social media followers seem to have gleaned, she’s referencing the fact that Olivia was her biggest critic in the Sam Prince drama and yet now, they appear to be on more than good terms. ‘DOES THIS MEAN SAM PRINCE IS NOW WITH OLIVIA BENTLEY!?’ one person commented on her Instagram post, to many replies.

Of course, it could well be that Olivia and Sam are mere friends again as opposed to dating. The pair have known each other for years – and already casually dated in the past, as well documented on the show – and it’s not uncommon for Olivia to post cosy-looking pictures with her friends. To assume she’s dating every single man whose knee she sits on is slightly dramatic then. But the real nail in the coffin on the Sam Prince and Olivia Bentley dating rumours? Inga and Olivia still appear to be friendly on social media, with Inga liking her most recent post just one day ago. So, it’s safe to assume that Olivia and Sam are not dating, nor is their friendship a cause of frustration for Inga. In fact, her entire outlook on the situation seemed extremely healthy when Grazia interviewed her last week.

'We are all the same friendship group and we all film with each other so I’m still trying to navigate through a very bizarre situation,' Inga said of her feelings towards Sam and Yas now. 'Everyone makes mistakes but then life moves on and we just need to make the best out of a bad situation.'