Inga Valentiner: ‘Finding Out About Yas And Sam’s Affair On Camera Was A Nightmare’

It was one of the most heart-wrenching moments we've seen on reality TV in years, let alone in Made in Chelsea's history: Inga Valentiner, who had been in a serious relationship with fellow cast member Sam Prince for over two years (on and off), finding out that days after the break-up, he had ended up in bed with her friend, Yasmine Zweegers. Even worse, Sam admitted there 'always something there' with Yas and they had been 'over familiar' at times, eluding to at very least, an emotional affair between the pair.

Naturally, viewers ached for Inga, who immediately left the villa in Corisca where the season was being filmed and was only seen on Facetime telling her friends how hurt she was. But now, Grazia has caught up with Inga to find out what went down in the days that followed the shocking scene being filmed, how she's coped with the betrayal and where she stands with Sam and Yasmine now.

Grazia: Tell us about how you felt in that moment, finding out about Sam and Yas while filming?

Inga Valentiner: When I heard about Sam and Yas, it honestly felt like I was stuck in a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from. It’s hard enough having to deal with a breakup, but then to hear the person you were sharing your life with has had an emotional affair with someone you considered a friend… it’s probably the most hurtful thing I’ve ever gone through. The fact that it was so soon after the breakup and I had to hear about it on camera, I don’t think my mind could even believe it was real. I wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.

Grazia: What was it like in those days and weeks after finding out?

Inga: I think I was so shocked that my coping mechanism was to try and block it out and pretend it hadn’t happened. There’s only so long that works though and eventually you do have to confront your emotions and feelings and that’s something I’m still working through. Sam and I had a turbulent but very special relationship so I’m doing my best to try and grieve the loss of the that and also try and accept what happened.

Grazia: How do you feel about them now?

Inga: I guess it’s complicated as we are all the same friendship group and we all film with each other so I’m still trying to navigate through a very bizarre situation. Everyone makes mistakes but then life moves on and we just need to make the best out of a bad situation.

Grazia: What has it been like seeing the reaction from fans since the episode aired?

I’m so unbelievably grateful for the support and kindness that I’ve been shown by the public and I was surprised to see how many of them have been through similar situations. No one deserves that and I wouldn’t wish that feeling on anyone but it also makes you realise that we aren’t alone and we all have each other to lean on.

Grazia: How you're doing now?