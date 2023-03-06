Perfect Match: Why Are The Toxic Men From Love Is Blind Allowed Another Chance At Love?

SPOILERS AHEAD

If you haven't heard aboutPerfect Match - which is basically Netflix's reality TV multiverse in dating show form - where have you been? If Love Island isn't quite living up to your expectations this year, then Perfect Match will satisfy your drama cravings. Netflix have created the ultimate dating show with crossovers galore. Perfect Match brings together the stars of Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle,The Circle, The Ultimatum and more for another shot at love. Netflix reality show favourites like Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati and Chloe Veitch star on the show.

Whilst we are so here for another reality tv show - we're not quite sure why some of the most toxic men that have ever graced reality TV have been given another platform. Reality stars Bartise Bowdenand Shayne Jansenwere both previously called out by the internet for their toxic behaviour on Love is Blind. Since appearing on the show they have both had years to correct their behaviour, but Perfect Match has not only shown that their behaviour has not changed - but it has gotten worse (yes, it's possible).

Bartise Bowden starred on season three of Love is Blind. The way he treated his then fiancé Nancy Rodriguez was a red flag and unfortunately his behaviour on Perfect Match is also concerning. Bartise was momentarily matched with Netflix's TwentySomethings Abbey Humphreys. Their budding relationship was going well until Bartise had a conversation with Too Hot To Handle's Izzy Fairthorne right before the final. He then decided in a matter of seconds to sway to Izzy - despite everything being fine with Abbey.

When Abbey rightfully questioned his intentions and shady movements during an argument he then used things she told him in confidence against her. Abbey opened up to Bartise about why she would find having sex on another dating show so triggering. She told them how her previous sexual encounters on Netflix's TwentySomethings hurt her family. Bartise then used her deepest insecurity and weaponized her reasons for doing so during that argument.

Bartise told Abbey, 'You're concerned about how you look - that's how you are. That's how you came in from the other show [ TwentySomethings ] . 'You're thinking I can't look a certain way "Oh, my mum will be so mad at me and my sister will have this opinion of me."'

Abbey responded, 'You're using my words against me. Things that I told you in confidence you're going to weaponize?' She adds, 'You're not who I thought you were - that sucks.' Bartise responded, 'I'm going to look like a dic * k but I don't give a fu * k how I look.'

First of all, Abby shouldn't even have to explain to Bartise why she dosen't want to have sex with him on camera but the fact that she did showed that she trusted him. She clearly cares about how her family view her and her past sexual moments on TwentySomethings must have scarred her. That was a deeply personal confession so, for Bartise to use her personal insecurities just to 'one up' her during an argument is truly vile.

There's a pattern here: Bartise's demeanour shifts once a woman is no longer attracted to him or confidently stands up for herself. Once Bartise realises he no longer has power over a woman, then he resorts to gaslighting. We saw it with Nancy on Love Is Blind when he constantly downplayed her justified reactions and now we're seeing it Abbey. The moment Abbey finally saw Bartise for the person he is was both a chilling but also a glorifying moment for viewers and watching her stand up for herself was very powerful. This is not the type of man the world needs to see being promoted and rewarded.

It's important to understand just how influential the media is. For anyone watching this, they could believe the way Bartise is treating women is okay when it's not. These reality shows are increasingly popular and his treatment of women shouldn't be applauded.

Now, Shayne is a different kettle of fish entirely. He starred on season two of Love Is Blind and was partnered with Natalie Lee. The internet called him out for his aggressive and insecure behaviour throughout the show and it turns out he even betrayed Natalie to go on Perfect Match.

In an Instagram story Natalie claimed her then fiancé actually began the casting process of a new dating show, Perfect Match, while they were still together. She wrote, 'I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time). We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together.'

We're just glad Natalie broke off that relationship because in Perfect Match he is still showing signs of controlling and emotionally immature behaviour. On Perfect Match, Shayne is coupled up with Too Hot To Handle and The Circle's Chloe Veitch. Chloe has to consistently assure him, or he throws his toys out the pram and pulls a tantrum.

When The Circle's Mitchell Eason (who happens to be Chloe's ex) entered the villa, his possessiveness reached a new peak. He said, 'If he even thinks about talking to Chloe I will rip his heart out, I will mess his teeth up. I will knock his brain out of his skull if he even comes close to Chloe tonight.' In what world is this level of aggression okay? Shayne's constant possessive behaviour of Chloe was draining to watch and we're not sure how she put up with it.

He is also extremely hypocritical. The Mole's Dom Gabriel rightly called out Shayne for jumping from The Circle: France's Ines Tazi to Chloe after he complained about the same thing. For Shayne it's one rule for him - another for everyone else.

It turns out Chloe and Shayne ended things when they left the villa - and the internet are overjoyed that Chloe has dodged a bullet. In an exclusive interview with TODAY the reality star revealed that she didn't find her perfect match on the hit dating show. She revealed, 'I didn’t leave single, I left in a match, but now I’m single.' She expanded citing distance as one of the main factors.

She continued, 'We’re not together unfortunately. Towards the end of the episodes in Perfect Match, there were some bumpy roads, up and down,' referring to her and Jenson's tense fight in Episode 10. The reality star added, 'When I decided to make him my perfect match, I was feeling very hopeful. When we got outside of the villa, the bubble that we had around us just popped.'

Barttise and Shayne should have not been given another chance at love in the first place. However, hopefully their conduct will now solidify that their behaviour is no longer enabled - even for entertainment purposes.