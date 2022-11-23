Too Hot To Handle Season 4: Meet The Contestants

Too Hot To Handle - the Netflix smash hit which sees a bunch of singletons challenged to keep their sexual desires at bay in a bid to win a mega cash prize - is back.

Ten dating hopefuls will enter a palatial Caribbean villa with their sights set on falling in love harder and faster than ever before, under the impression that they are taking part in a dating show called Wild Love, hosted by Mario Lopez. But little do they know, they are the recruits for the latest instalment of Too Hot To Handle, and Lana – the show's virtual assistant host – is keeping a close eye.

The aim is to abstain from sexual contact (and self-gratification) to form deep and meaningful connections, and keep the prize fund as high as their sex drives.

Will the contestants be able to tackle temptations? Or will the workshops fail to ward them off their wants? You don't have much longer to wait, as episodes one-five of season four drop on 7 December, with the last five landing a week later. Here is a little introduction to this year's sultry cast to get you prepared...

Brittan Byrd

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @brittan _ byrd

Hails from: Hawaii, USA

'True Daddy's girl' Brittan can’t wait for her stay at the retreat surrounded by gorgeous singles and sunshine. She thinks she has men all figured out and is looking forward to entering the villa with confidence, knowing she will get exactly what she wants. With already 118k followers to her name, Brittan's Instagram bio reads, 'I’m only defined by my own vision'.

Creed McKinnon

Age: 24

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @creedmckinnon

Hails from: Perth, Australia

In Creed's words, he has the 'Aussie flair with my Prince Charming hair'. On the outside world, this bad boy - who is the co-founder of innovative culinary tech company Versaware Technologies - is partial to dating, DMing and ditching girls without being held to account. During the retreat? He is expecting similar treatment to that of his arrival at a party - all eyes on him.

Dominique Defoe

Age: 23

Occupation: Student

Instagram: @dominiquedefoe

Hails from: Colorado, USA

When she's not studying computer science, Dominique is a keen tarot card reader for her friends and family and is all for manifesting her next love interest. She is always ready for a new adventure, but will not have her gems and stones as her aide for this one! Her mysterious Instagram bio reads, 'My friends say I’m somewhere between a daydream and a nightmare, I live in my fantasies'.

James Pendergrass

Age: 23

Occupation: Student and PT

Instagram: @jamespendergrass _

Hails from: Hawaii, USA

He is well-equipped at following the rules when it comes to playing basketball, but it will be interesting to see how PB&J [ peanut butter and jelly sandwich ] -loving James fends when it comes to adhering to Lana's regulations. This party-loving charmer is used to scoring both on and off the court and takes full advantage of his single status when hitting the town.

Jawahir Khalifa

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @jawahirkhalifa

Hails from: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jawahir plans on treating the villa like her catwalk and hopes to take the retreat by storm. With one past relationship to her name, Lana is bound to encourage the model to be open to love, but it's a question of whether she can resist the bad boys. Judging by her Insta snaps, Jawahir is quite the jet-setter and has recently lapped up the bustle of London, and the serenity of Cornwall.

Kayla Richart

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @kaylarichart

Hails from: Los Angeles, USA

Kayla is not afraid to tread on toes to get what she wants and will be the epitome of a kid in a candy store when she enters the retreat. But Lana will be determined to show her the fault in her ways, and prove there is more to being the best friend that everyone - your cousin, your brother, all of your friends - fancies. Kayla says, 'My friends say my intuition is never wrong, I think that’s my biggest flex' - whether that will prove true, time will tell.

Nick Kici

Age: 28

Occupation: Artist

Instagram: @nickkici

Hails from: Michigan, USA

Nick might be from a small town in Michigan, but he has well and truly earned his globetrotter status. The spiritual sensation dates girls in every country he visits - Australia, Mexico, the Philippines are a few of his past destinations - and has been in ten (or more) relationships. He might have experienced his fair share of love and lust in the past, but Lana will be keen to guide Nick on the path to finding a deep connection that his flings have not provided.

Nigel Jones

Age: 29

Occupation: Entrepreneur and Model

Instagram: @nigeleuro _

Hails from: New Jersey, USA

This fitness fanatic lives by the motto, 'keep the fun rolling', so he's bound to maintain good vibes in the villa when Lana sets the tone for the retreat. Nigel's smooth talking, epic one-liners and magnetic personality are sure to win over the contestants, but as a businessman, he might struggle with the play-and-no-work aspect of the retreat. His cryptic Instagram bio reads, 'I’ve been told I’m the same person in person, I wouldn’t beg to differ'.

Seb Melrose

Age: 24

Occupation: Racing Driver

Instagram: @sebmelrose

Hails from: Glasgow, UK

'I live life in the fast lane. I hope Lana can keep up with me,' says yes-man Seb. The retreat might be a culture shock for this Glaswegian, as he never says no to anything in life - or the bedroom. Often one to give girls the boot the morning after the night before, can Seb find the right one to help him stick to the rules? His piercing blue eyes might only get him so far.

Sophie Stonehouse

Age: 22

Occupation: Event Manager

Instagram: @sophiestonehouse

Hails from: Brighton, UK

Sophie's standards are soaring. Don't match them, and she'll swiftly move on to the next. She had one long-term relationship that put her off committing to anybody else but she has not looked back since embracing the casual hook-up culture. This seaside stunner knows what she wants and will not shy away from waving goodbye to anyone who isn't up to the challenge. 'If all else fails then at least I laugh at my own jokes,' she says.