Love Is Blind Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Love Is Blind season 3 returned on Wednesday – at long last! The unconventional dating show has gripped viewers worldwide since 2020. The premise of the show is that in 10 days singletons get engaged after getting to know strangers in pods, without ever seeing their faces. After making the commitment, they move in together – with their weddings and hen/stag do’s just a few weeks later.

On Wednesday we met a brand-new cast hoping the pods can bring them their happily ever after. But we couldn’t help but STILL wonder about what the OG cast are up to? Which couples are still together in 2022? Did Giannina and Damian reunite again? Does Jessica still let her dog drink from her wine glass? All very valid questions. So, here are all the updates on the season one cast …

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, are one of the biggest success stories from the first season. Yes, they are STILL together everyone! Viewers fell in love with the couples sweet love story – they overcame many obstacles and are now the picture of perfection. As husband and wife they are going strong nearly four years after filming began in October 2018.

The couple share a YouTube channel called Hanging With The Hamiltons, which has over 694K subscribers and features regular vlogs, with the pair opening up about everything from date nights to Q&A's. They also have a book called, Leap of Faith: Finding Love The Modern Way, while Lauren has also had a successful stint presenting TV shows. She also now hosts a reality TV podcast called We Have The Receipts.

In August , Lauren shared an Instagram post in anticipation of their fourth wedding anniversary writing, ‘I can’t believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall. Wow! Time flies. Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren’t always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness! Love u Mr. Hamilton! #foreverThang.' Could they get any cuter?

Amber Pike and Mathew Barnett

Perhaps the most drama-filled pairing on the show was 100% Amber and ‘Barnett’. On the show a love triangle between Barnett, Amber and Jessica Batten was wild but gripping viewing. Despite all the drama, they are still very much together after they tied the knot in 2018. They even took a joint couple’s trip to Cirque du Soleil with fellow Love Is Blind couple, Lauren and Cameron.

They often share very loved up pics to Instagram and their lives look very wholesome. They seem to enjoy travelling and their most recent trip was to Lima, Peru. In a post, Amber spoke out against people who ‘have their opinions about Matt and I and how we live our life.' She stated, ‘I have been nothing less than blessed to find a partner that looks at life the same way that I do, as an adventure meant to be lived out instead of just dreamt about.’

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

When Damian Powers explosively turned Giannina Gibelli down at their wedding, it signaled the end for the couple - or, so we thought. The pair did reignite their romance in the outside world – only to break up again in 2021.

During the reunion show After the Altar: Two Years Later, which was released last summer, Damian brought Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago with him, leaving Giannina raging as she hoped they would rekindle their relationship. However, Giannina seems to have found love again and it's another reality star crossover. She is currently dating Blake Horstmann who was a contestant on the 14th season of the USA's Bachelorette. The two met on reality show All Star Shore, which is a follow up of Jersey Shore, but instead brings famous reality stars from around the world and different 'shores' to party together. So, Chloe Ferry from Geordie Shore and Joey Essex from TOWIE were the UK's reps. However, Damian hasn't shared anything romantic wise and don't see any traces of a new partner, but perhaps he is keeping things more private this time.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Let’s be honest, this couple were doomed from the start. After the love triangle drama, Jessica got with Mark despite still having feelings for Barnett. She also initially struggled to form a physical connection with him and consistently pursued Barnett, despite his engagement to Amber. After arriving at the altar during their wedding, Jessica did not go through with the tying the knot.

On After the Altar, Jessica revealed she was in a new relationship with Dr Ben McGrath (who she is now married to), while it was discovered that Mark – who didn’t appear – had apparently cheated on Jessica during their engagement. He allegedly cheated with fellow Love Is Blind star LC Chamblin. Today, Mark has moved on from Love Is Blind completly and now has two children with his fiancee Aubrey Rainey.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton had a tumultuous relationship on the show. They started off with a loving connection but the relationship ended in the most dramatic fallout. Carlton did disappear without a trace online for a while. However, after taking some time away from the spotlight he is now back on Instagram. He labels himself as an entrepreneur and seems to be doing well! Diamond has also stepped back from the world of social media and only posts a few times a year. However, when she does she look's happy and seems to be enjoying life. She is also working for her PHD in optometry - beauty and brains!

