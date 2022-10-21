Who’s Still Together From Love Is Blind Season Two?

Love Is Blind series three is now available on Netflix - and as is always the case, it's got us wondering which of the Love Is Blind Season 2 couples are still together.

After ten episodes of betrayal, heartbreak, and drama only Shayne and Natalie, Mallory and Salvador, Nick and Danielle, Deepti and Shake, and Iyanna and Jarrette went into the last episode still coupled up—but are they still together now?

As you'd expect, there have been some serious relationship developments since Spring 2021 when season two started filming. So, here’s a run-down of which Love Is Blind season two stars are still together now.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

It was a pretty sweet moment when these two went up to the altar and many fans had serious doubts that it would ever happen. ‘I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I’m supposed to be with,” said Nick as he echoed Danielle’s I do. ‘I’m glad that I found you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life being better together.’

But sadly, the couple divorced in August, after a year of marriage.

Recently, Nick has spoken out, telling US Weekly as the season three began to air that leaving the whirlwind of the show made it hard to make the relationship work.

He also explained why the couple split, saying: 'There wasn’t a big catastrophic event. Just over time, these things started building up … I don’t wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship.'

Nick added that the couple did have couples therapy, but that they're now not talking. 'For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,' he said.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

They danced and celebrated together after saying I do at the altar. ‘This is the beginning of our journey. We have so much more to do. But oh my god, this is a great start,” Iyanna said after they’d tied the knot.

In August, the couple announced they were divorcing in a joint statement, saying: 'After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay.

They added: 'We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives... Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.

'This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!'

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee

Charmingly, Shake made a lot of comments on camera about how he wasn’t attracted to his wife to be. He told camera crew, his co-stars, basically everyone except Deepti.

Unsurprisingly, the couple then split on their wedding day and quickly unfollowed each other on Instagram. ‘I cannot marry you.’ Deepti said at the altar. ‘I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m gonna say no.'

Shake is reportedly currently in a relationship. And Deepti is single again after dating fellow contestant, Kyle.

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee

Despite seeming like one of the most compatible couples in the show, Shayne and Natalie didn’t tie the knot thanks to a huge row the night before the wedding. ‘I think we’ve grown a lot as two people who have fallen in love,’ Natalie told Shayne. ‘I know I’ve grown a lot because of you. But I don’t. I’m so sorry. I still love you and you’re still my best friend but, like, we have really big issues to sort through.’

Fans had noticed some flirty interactions between the couple online, suggesting they’re still together or at the very least on good speaking terms. Some viewers have even done detective work on Twitter comparing the couple’s Instagram stories to prove they were in the same bar at the same time and seemingly for a date.

However, at the moment, it looks like both Shayne and Natalie are single.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams

It was a turbulent ten episodes for Shaina and Kyle. They broke up in episode six and don’t seem to have reconciled since. ‘No matter the outcome, this special bond I share with Shaina will be forever kept in mind, until the end of time,’ Kyle wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. He later had a relationship with fellow contestant Deepti, which has now also sadly ended.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

Mallory and Sal were another couple who opted not to get married in the final LIB ep. ‘I just feel like I need more time,’ Sal told his wife-to-be as she comforted him and wiped tears away from his face. Fairly politely, Sal then apologised to Mallory’s family and the pair spoke after the ceremony and agreed to talk further and potentially keep exploring the relationship.